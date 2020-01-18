“All eyes are opened, or opening, to the rights of man . . . . the mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred ready to ride them legitimately.” – from Thomas Jefferson’s final letter, 1826
It was morning in Acapulco, and Ralph Abernathy heard singing over a symphony of crashing waves.
Martin Luther King Jr., clad in pajamas, was standing on a balcony that projected over the sea. He was staring at the ocean while singing “Rock of Ages.”
“Rock of Ages, cleft for me, let me hide myself in Thee,” King recited, lost in the surf and the moment.
“And I don’t mean quietly,” Abernathy wrote later of King’s singing. His friend was “lettin’ it really roll out.”
It’s proper, as we approach the national holiday that honors King, to consider the real man. In his private life, King was no paragon of virtue. Speaking from a podium, he conveyed utter confidence, but doubts and migraines plagued him. He was haunted that his quest to topple American apartheid would fail.
We, as Americans, are comfortable with the concepts of freedom and liberty. We cherish those ideals.
We are not so comfortable with the concept of equality. That word makes demands on our hearts and our society. That ideal makes us wonder as we walk Colorado Springs streets and see wandering women and men who do not enjoy the blessing of a home.
Equality was King’s word, and American equality his obsession. Yes, he wanted blacks to be equal to whites, but his quest failed to stop there. He wanted the poor to be given power equal to the rich. He was opposed, as was Thomas Jefferson, to America’s “favored few.”
On a January morning 52 years ago, he sang high above Acapulco waves. He sang to soothe himself. He sang to escape. He sang with hope in his heart. King believed in America with the fervor found only in the heart of a critic.
He would be dead from an assassin’s bullet less than four months later.
We remember his triumphs. Many of us can quote from his “I Have A Dream” speech, which was largely and magnificently improvised and lingers as the most powerful speech of the 20th century.
But we forget his frustrations. King was, in many ways, our 20th century prophet, and like the prophets of the Old Testament he struggled to cleanse the hearts of his stubborn countrymen. King, never satisfied, dwelled in a land that exalted satisfaction.
He asked Americans to join his battle against racism, militarism and materialism, which meant he was destined to fall short. King’s ambition led him to greatness. It also doomed him to exhaustion and frustration.
Late in his life, he told an audience in Los Angeles that it was “midnight in our world today. We are experiencing a darkness so deep . . . that we can hardly see which way to turn.”
On a morning in 1967, King was eating breakfast at an airport while turning the pages of a magazine. He saw a photo spread of Vietnamese children who had been burned by a U.S. napalm attack. He instantly saw their precious humanity.
He pushed his food away.
“Nothing will ever taste any good until I do everything to stop that war,” he told a friend. King, to the end of his life, spoke passionately against American sins in Southeast Asia.
If you ponder King’s life and don’t feel a strong jolt of discomfort, you fail to understand the man and his crusade. He loved America enough to seek to tear down the worst of America, and the worst of America hasn’t gone anywhere. That side still awaits those bold enough to continue his righteous destruction.
King did not just talk of equality. It was, in his view, America’s most precious promise. To King, equality was an exalted, distant promise. It was required.
On a Saturday night in 2003, I was sitting at a bar in Syracuse, N.Y., with August Wilson, a lyrical and powerful American playwright. Wilson was smoking Marlboro 100s and drinking coffee, and the conversation was calm in the dimly lit room.
Then Martin Luther King was mentioned, and calm vanished.
King refused, Wilson said with rising voice, to allow the United States to ignore its revolutionary heritage. All men, Jefferson announced in 1776, are created equal. Radical words then. Radical words now. King, to his very core, believed and embraced and celebrated those words.
Do you?
“We are still waiting,” Wilson said, shaking his head. “Still waiting.”