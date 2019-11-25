Thanksgiving.
It’s our day to eat, right? Our day to watch football. Our day to brace for the obnoxious invasion of consumerism on Black Friday.
But is it our day to give thanks? To ponder how blessed we are? To explore ways to share those blessings?
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Always has been. At its best, the day delivers togetherness for family, with hours of laughing and telling stories. Mom’s dressing recipe is lost, but I’ll almost taste that dressing when I’m dining and communing with her grandchildren this Thanksgiving. Christmas is wonderful, but brings the burden of price tags. Thanksgiving is free and pure.
On this and every Thanksgiving, I remember journeys to southern Africa. Three times over a decade, I traveled to the far reaches of Zambia on a medical crusade led by graduates of Abilene Christian, my alma mater. I was a go-fer, setting up tables and chairs and sorting pills and doing whatever I could to aid the doctors and dentists.
More than 100 American and Zambian volunteers brought antibiotics and medical care to remote and impoverished destinations. We drove dirt roads to villages dozens of miles from pavement and traditional running water. We pumped our drinking water from wells, and meals were prepared over an open flame. We slept in tents under intensely clear skies. We worked first light to dusk each day. We treated thousands and thousands of patients.
The trips forever changed me. I did not realize leprosy remains a scourge in remote corners of our world, and my eyes were opened when I met women and men afflicted with the disease Jesus once healed in the New Testament. (This was noncontagious leprosy.) I witnessed what happens without the medicines we take for granted. In rural Zambia, if you tumble against barbed wire and shred your arm, there’s no doctor to expertly clean the wound and no antibiotics to halt the spread of infection. A wound that would heal in a few weeks with treatment in America fills with puss and turns grotesque without treatment.
I did not depart Zambia feeling superior. Residents of these villages embrace and remember truths Americans tend to forget. Family is paramount, and generations live within a few dozen yards of each other. The elderly are venerated. Sitting under the stars in jubilant conversation serves as nightly entertainment, vastly better than our practice of glumly slumping in front of our big-screen TVs.
I did depart feeling thankful. Intensely thankful. In many sections of Zambia, having enough to eat is not a given. When rains are sparse, crops struggle and hunger lurks just around the bend. I remember talks with fathers and mothers who wondered if they could feed their children in coming weeks. They did not have the option of driving a couple of miles to a grocery store jammed with food.
I, like many of us, have endured American versions of hard times.
I’ve never wondered if I could feed my children.
In America, and other developed countries, if you contact strep throat, you drive to the doctor’s office, depart with a prescription and within a few days you’re back to work or school. In rural Zambia, strep throat can linger for weeks and threaten your future.
Don’t get me wrong. We have much labor left in America as we ponder how to better share our blessings. The poor and desperate among us often are left poor and desperate. In the land of plenty, many struggle for the basics of food, shelter and proper medical care. We should do more. We must do more.
My weeks in Zambia left me with a never-dying gift. I have been given so much and must always strive to embrace thankfulness and generosity.
Most of us dwell in that same place. We are astoundingly blessed.
This means we should take a private, solemn yet joyous moment during this holiday. Please, let’s step away from the turkey, football and fun to, yes, offer thanksgiving.