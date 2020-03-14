On Sept. 28, 1918, 200,000 Philadelphia residents gathered in Center City for a massive parade. The parade was approved by city health commissioner Wilmer Krusen over the protests from cautious city leaders. A frightening flu epidemic was sweeping the city and country, and wise leaders believed a mass gathering would be dangerous.
Lessons from the horrid days of 1918 remain fresh and powerful in the age of the coronavirus.
St. Louis scheduled its own war bond parade, but wise and cautious leaders prevailed. The parade was canceled.
Within three days of the Philadelphia parade, every city hospital bed was filled as the flu multiplied its deadly march. More than 10,000 died in Philadelphia in October from what became known as “The Great Influenza.”
“The death toll in St. Louis did not rise above 700,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2018, a century after Krusen’s decision. “This deadly example shows the benefits of canceling mass gatherings and employing social distancing measures during pandemics.”
The Great Influenza was, until the coronavirus, a largely forgotten episode in American and world history. At least 20 million died worldwide, with some experts estimating the death toll as high as 100 million. In less than two years, 675,000 died in the United States, more than the death toll of the Civil War. In 1917, the life expectancy in the U.S. was 51. In 1918, it was 39.
The flu of 1918 killed “more people than any other outbreak of disease in human history,” writes John Barry in his book “The Great Influenza.” “It killed more people in a year than the Black Death killed in a century.”
Decisions were made that shook cities. A parade that went on as scheduled doomed thousands and virtually shut down Philadelphia.
“We didn’t work,” Philadelphia resident Anna Lavan said at the time. “Couldn’t go to work. Nobody came to work.”
A canceled parade saved thousands of St. Louis residents.
The influenza struck worldwide in the waning days of World War I, which left millions dead in trenches. Memories of the war remained vivid even as memories of The Great Influenza faded.
Matthew McQueen, an epidemiologist, is an associate professor at University of Colorado-Boulder. He has a theory to explain why the Great Influenza has been so overlooked.
“I really believe it has to do with a very weary population,” he says. “The influenza inflicted a great cost. I feel it swept through in multiple ways. It was unrelenting. It was demoralizing. It was something the country and the world population wanted to distance itself from.”
Scientists, though, were different.
“Scientists had never forgotten what happened,” McQueen says. “We have always studied that influenza. Why do we still study that outbreak from 100 years ago? So we can learn how to better prepare now.”
The Great Influenza delivered its devastation in mysterious ways. Coronavirus is most deadly to the elderly. The Great Influenza was most deadly to those in their prime.
Harvey Cushing, a young surgeon caught the influenza and never fully recovered. He said those who lost their lives were “doubly dead in that they died so young.”
“A lot of young people, just married, they were the first to die,” Lavan said.
Later, researchers theorized older Americans were spared because of immunity developed from earlier, weaker versions of the flu virus. The lack of those antibodies often killed the young and strong.
“That falls into a very large kind of bin of things we don’t understand about the immune system,” McQueen says.
But other lessons from the 1918 flu pandemic are clear.
“A lot of those things that we learned from 1918 apply today,” he says. “Social distancing can really keep a lid on things. . .. We have to appreciate and accept that these decisive and quick actions, as painful as they are economically and disruptive as they are is for our daily lives, we have evidence that it works.”
He’s right. Just look at the death tolls from 1918 in Philadelphia and St. Louis.