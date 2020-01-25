As of Friday, more than two dozen bills had made their way to the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. The committee also includes a, R-Colorado Springs.
The committee — along with its House counterpart — has oversight over corrections (including youth corrections), public safety and the department of law, and that’s what took up most of its business for the first two weeks of the 2020 session: hearing from those agencies and on their budget situations.
But the committee is also starting to tackle some of the 25 bills already assigned to it. That includes two bills sent on to the Senate: the annual revisor’s bill, which enacts the statutes adopted in 2019, and a revamping of the statutes that apply to the office of the attorney general.
Lee told Colorado Politics that the attorney general’s staff reviewed the statutes governing that office and came back with a bill to clean up outdated provisions that no longer apply.
One minor change is in the division of the AG’s Office that deals with representation of state agencies. Current law says that the attorney general’s staff represents the executive branch, followed by a laundry list of things contained in the executive branch: agencies, boards, committees and the like. The one word left out: commissions.
Most commissions never see the inside of a court, although one in particular, the Independent Ethics Commission, has likely seen more legal action than many.
But don’t assume that just because the word “commission” isn’t included, that a commission could not be afforded legal counsel from the attorney general. Legal representation for commissions still fall under the umbrella term “executive branch”; the inclusion is just that, to be more inclusive.
“We start by creating and passing the laws,” Lee said.
One of Lee’s big issues for 2020 is bail reform. He’s carrying a bill — not yet introduced — from the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, that would incorporate best practices from other states and reduce the use of cash bail. Secondarily, the bill deals with bail decisions, and Lee said they should be based less on the amount of money a person has (or doesn’t have) and more on the accused’s risks to the community or flight risks.
There’s no uniformity on bail guidance in Colorado, Lee said. He recalled when he worked in the 4th Judicial District that bail decisions were tied to the level of the offense: the higher the offense, the higher the bail.
Judges always have discretion to make bail decisions based on other factors, Lee added.
His bill would set up a risk assessment tool that will be evaluated after a year to ensure bail decisions are made without prejudice or bias.
Lee, also, is carrying a related bill to address the lack of uniformity on how long a person sits in jail before getting a bond hearing. It’s a second look at the issue, which was watered down somewhat last year to ask courts to come up with a plan for bond hearings within 48 hours. Lee said he wants to carry the bill to set the 48-hour limit on bond hearings.
Bail really should be tied to risk, he said. “Courts have stated that holding a person in jail because they don’t have the money to pay for bail is a denial of equal protection under the Constitution, not just offensive to a sense of dignity.”
Coming up next week at the General Assembly:
On Tuesday, the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee will hear Senate Bill 44, sponsored by Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument and Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs. The bill attempts to find a way to fund transportation without raising taxes or taking money from other sources in the budget, according to Lundeen.
The bill takes 10% of existing state sales and use tax and socks it away into several pots for transportation purposes: 60% of that would go to the Highway Users Trust Fund, which funds statewide transportation projects. Of the remaining amount, 22% would head to counties and 18% would go to cities and towns.
“I’m not taking away from anything,” Lundeen said. “It’s the duty of the General Assembly to direct and prioritize the ever-growing state budget,” at around a billion dollars per year.
The bill’s fiscal analysis estimates that $366.3 million could go to transportation in 2020-21 and as much as $380.7 million in 2021-22. And it’s a steady stream of money that would help the Colorado Department of Transportation with its $9 billion 10-year projects list.
Of course, Democrats have their own thoughts about how to fund transportation in 2020, which include setting up regional authorities for transportation, a solution that rural Republican lawmakers claim will leave out communities that can’t afford it.
“It truly is a broad prioritization of existing tax dollars,” Lundeen said. “It puts money on target and does it in a way that honors the existing elements of government that (are) grappling with the crisis we have on roads and bridges in Colorado.”
Voters have steadfastly rejected ballot measures that would either raise taxes to fund transportation or even require the General Assembly to use existing tax dollars in the past two elections in 2018 and 2019. Voters have been clear, Lundeen said. Nothing moves forward without some significant contribution from existing tax dollars. “That’s the most important element. The voice of the voters puts a tailwind behind this bill.
“I think they’ll never be open to voting for new revenue until they see us wisely using the existing revenue.”
The biggest problem the bill faces is its assignment: the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, often referred to as the “kill” committee. It’s scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
The House and Senate Friday adopted a resolution honoring the "I Love U Guys" Foundation, which is intended to fund school safety programs. The foundation’s name comes from a text sent to her parents by Platte Canyon High School Student Emily Keyes, who was killed by a gunman at the school in 2006.
Lundeen and Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, sponsored the resolution in the Senate and were joined by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes and the foundation staff.
The foundation, which was founded by Keyes’ parents in 2006, is holding a national school safety symposium next month.