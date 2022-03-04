U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Denver), right, looks on as U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) talks with members of the media outside Schriever Space Force Base east of Colorado Springs on Friday, March 4, 2022. The two met with senior leaders at the base to learn how guardians are gathering and sharing intelligence to help allies following Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. (David Bitton/The Gazette)