The marriage of Mexican and Venezuelan street foods is happily ensconced at El Taco & La Arepa, an unassuming restaurant on Colorado Springs’ south side.

There are nearly as many television screens as tables, but not all broadcast programs. Two above the counter feature menu items, while several feature idyllic beach scenes and others aired sports. If dining in, menus are brought to the table.

It’s no surprise tacos and arepas are the mainstays, although plenty of other options representing the two countries are tempting. Arepas are flat, thick, round patties made with cornmeal and stuffed with an array of fillings, the number of which can make it difficult to choose. Some are as basic as just cheese, while others fuse a variety of proteins or vegetarian possibilities.

The Pabellon arepa ($8.40) caught my attention. It’s packed with large pieces of marinated shredded beef, black beans, slices of fried sweet plantains and cheese. Some of the latter had melted inside the arepa, while some spilled onto the plate. Not every bite wins a taste of the plantains, but when it happens the three main ingredients are an exciting blend of savory and sweet moderated by the cornmeal cake.

Pabellon is a traditional Venezuelan dish. When not in an arepa, it’s served as a main dish and in empanadas.

Tacos are flat, not folded, with toppings loaded on two corn tortillas. I ordered one with carnitas ($3). Pieces of pork, finely diced tomatoes and onions are almost concealed beneath avocado cream.

The shredded pork is tender and despite the slightly off-putting pale green color of the avocado cream this is an excellent taco. A lime wedge not only adds authenticity, but brightens the flavors.

Besides the pork, carne asada, shrimp, fish chicken and a combination of beef, bacon and chorizo are other taco choices.

Empanadas are found in Mexico and Venezuela. In the former they’re typically made with wheat and in the latter with cornmeal. I wondered which direction the restaurant would take. The menu lists so many fillings I had trouble choosing. Our server said La Catira ($7) was her favorite, so that made the decision easier.

The large, golden fried empanada is, like El Taco & La Arepa, a blend of both culinary cultures. The shell is made from wheat for a flakey, pastry-like exterior, and the stuffing is a typical Venezuelan stewed, shredded chicken with cheese.

The Mexican fare is also available from enchiladas to burritos. Just because they’re because they’re standards doesn’t mean they’re ordinary. The chimichanga ($10.35) can be ordered with chicken or beef. We went with the latter. A small amount of pico de gallo on the plate seemed like an afterthought given the size of the fried burrito, coated half with avocado cream and half with sour cream, which was all dusted with shredded cheese.

The tortilla was crispy and the beef was plentiful. Often chimis lose their crunchiness and the shell gets gooey. This one didn’t.

The tres leches is made in house. Served in cupcake form here, it’s light and milky sweet; an appropriate way to end the meal.

El Taco & La Arepa

Mexican and Venezuelan cuisine

Location: 3748 Astrozon Blvd.

Contact: 1-179-375-1364; ordereltacoylaarepa.com

Prices: $3.50 to $22.75

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Outdoor seating. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Pabellon arepa and carnitas taco

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.