The final wing of a northeast Colorado Springs senior housing complex is open — but not before construction delays forced the owners to get creative in finding a place to house some of its early residents.
Melody Living was scheduled to open the independent living wing of its senior housing complex in November, but delays in getting appliances and other components needed for the apartments postponed the opening until late December, said Gracie Nebel, Melody's vice president of operations, sales and marketing. That meant Melody's management needed to work quickly to find a place to live for residents who were expecting to move in.
"We gave those residents a choice of moving into vacant assisted living apartments or a nearby hotel (paid for by Melody Living) and we had one couple in the hotel and three in assisted living for about a month," Nebel said. "They made the commitment to live with us and we wanted to make sure they had a place to live. We didn't start charging them rent until they moved into their independent living apartments here."
Nebel said about 20% of the 111 apartments in the independent living wing have been leased, which she called "a good outcome, considering we are in the middle of a pandemic." She expects the remaining apartments will be leased in about 12-18 months. Leasing rates range between $4,000 to $5,600 a month for apartments between 800 and 1,100 square feet.
The complex, developed by Melody parent company Cedarwood Development, at 7570 Tutt Blvd., across Woodmen Road from St. Francis Medical Center, also includes a 57-bed assisted living center and a 22-bed memory care win that opened in 2018. Residents of the independent living wing will be able to move to the assisted living or memory care wings as they require more services, Nebel said.
The independent living wing includes a dining room, restaurant and bistro that serve three daily meals to residents, a fitness center, spa, salon, theater, library, outdoor fire pit, putting green, hot tub, walking paths and other amenities. The wing provides meal service, concierge services, weekly housekeeping, transportation, a staffed health clinic and health and safety monitoring.
Melody's apartments are coming on the market just as the senior housing industry is starting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent occupancy rates to record lows in mid-2021.
The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care reported last month the occupancy rate for senior housing rose in the fourth quarter for a second consecutive quarter to 81%. That's up from a record low of 78.7% in the second quarter of 2021 and 80% in the third quarter. The senior housing industry still a long way from recovering to pre-pandemic levels — the occupancy rate was 88% at the end of 2019.
The next senior housing complex opening in the Springs is more than a year away — Wichita, Kan.-based Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America broke ground in January on Aberdeen Ridge, which is scheduled to open in April 2023. The $140 million complex, south of Fillmore Street across from Coronado High School, will offer 171 one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments plus 40 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.
The demand for senior housing in Colorado Springs is expected to continue growing — the U.S. Census Bureau reports the city's population older than 64 is 57,000 and is forecast to grow 11% during the next 10 years.