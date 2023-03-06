Shipley Do-Nuts, a nearly 90-year-old Texas chain known for its doughnuts, kolaches and cream cheese rolls, is expanding its presence in Colorado Springs and Denver.

Meisternuts, a Utah-based franchisee that already operates a portfolio of burger and chicken restaurants, says it plans to add 16 Shipley locations in the Springs and Denver areas over roughly the next eight years.

Meisternuts has acquired two Shipley locations that were opened in recent years by other franchisees in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs, and in Aurora, outside of Denver, said Jeff Howes, a Meisternuts co-owner. His company now plans to ramp up the Shipley brand along the Front Range, he said.

Of the 16 new locations, four to five — and possibly more — would be developed in the Colorado Springs area, Howes said; the remainder would be in greater Denver.

The newest Shipley in Colorado Springs will be part of a 7,836-square-foot, multitenant retail building being developed by New Life Church in a portion of its parking lot, northeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways on the city's far north side.

A previous franchisee originally planned that location, which also has been taken over by Meisternuts, Howes said. His company hopes to start construction of the north-side Shipley within 30 days and open it this summer, he said.

Meisternuts also is on the hunt for additional Springs-area sites, some of which will be free-standing buildings and others that would be part of shopping centers or larger retail spaces, he said. All locations will have indoor seating and drive-thrus, he added.

"Colorado Springs has a lot of new growth and new development going on," Howes said. "In fact, in some ways I see the growth of Colorado Springs outpacing Denver right now."

Like other food concepts, competition among doughnut restaurants is fierce.

In the Colorado Springs area, national and regional brands include Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and Hurts Donut Co., while Amy's Donuts, the Donut Mill and Horseshoe Donuts are among local favorites. Safeway, King Soopers and Walmart also sell doughnuts as part of their grocery bakery departments.

Howes, however, said he welcomes competition. Expanding the Shipley brand provides more choices and makes the doughnut market stronger, which is good for customers, he said.

"I'm fine with competition," Howes said. "I love other good concepts. We're never going to sit here and say, 'oh we're better than somebody else.' I do think we have a great doughnut and I do think we are great.

"I think we'll have a good time bringing that concept out there," he added. "We'll see how Denver and Colorado Springs respond. So far, Colorado Springs has been a great market for Shipley; it's done really well."

Meisternuts, under different franchise names, has 15 years of restaurant experience.

Since 2008, it's been a franchisee for Virginia-based Five Guys Burgers and Fries and currently operates 42 of the burger restaurants. Meisternuts also operates 13 locations for the Zaxby's chicken chain of Georgia. The Five Guys and Zaxby's locations are in Idaho, Massachusetts, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Founded in 1936 and based in Houston, Shipley has more than 330 franchised locations in 11 states, according to a news release. Its online menu shows it serves more than 60 varieties of doughnuts, along with cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, doughnut holes, kolaches, twists and beverages, among other items.

The chain announced in 2018 that it was expanding to Colorado, and its Fountain location opened the following year.