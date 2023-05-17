Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual restaurant with nearly a dozen locations in the Denver area and northern Colorado, is bringing its Asian-themed food to Colorado Springs.

The Denver-based chain will open its first location at 11 a.m. Friday in the Sand Hill retail center, northeast of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road in unincorporated El Paso County and just outside Colorado Springs' city limits. Teriyaki Madness has about 130 locations in 35 states, Canada and Mexico, its website shows.

The opening comes four years after the CEO for Teriyaki Madness announced the restaurant would expand to the Springs, though it never arrived until now.

Husband-and-wife franchisees Randy and Charity Stauffacher will operate Teriyaki Madness and have the rights to add at least two more locations. For one of the sites, they've signed a letter of intent to take space at a future multitenant retail building that's planned just south of In-N-Out Burger at the north side Victory Ridge development in the InterQuest area, Randy said.

He said he and Charity were looking to invest in a franchise; he's a data base administrator for Colorado Springs Utilities and she's a private practice trauma therapist. Both plan to keep their full-time jobs.

Teriyaki Madness, Randy said, was their first investment choice. He said he became hooked on the food, which the chain describes on its website as "delicious food that’s healthy" and "not healthy food that’s delicious."

"When I had it, I was just blown away," Randy said. "I said, 'This is really fresh and this is really delicious.' I thought, 'This is what I want to be involved with."

On its website, Teriyaki Madness says it "provides a cooler, healthier and more fulfilling alternative to the usual fast-food experience of burgers, subs, and pizzas."

The menu includes a variety of chicken, beef, seafood and tofu bowls, fresh vegetables, rice and noodles; its teriyaki sauces, which are gluten-free, are made in house and not pre-packaged, Randy said.

In addition to food, Randy said he and Charity like the quirky nature of Teriyaki Madness, which often plays off its name.

"We’re crazy about our recipes, crazy about ingredients, crazy about making the best dang teriyaki this side of the Mississippi (and the other side too)," CEO Michael Haith was quoted as saying in 2021, when the chain launched a promotion dubbed "crazy delicious."

Teriyaki Madness in the Springs will have about 1,800 square feet, with indoor seating and walk-up and delivery service, though no drive-thru. It will employ about 25 full- and part-time employees, Randy said.

The Sand Creek retail center was attractive because of its location at a busy intersection and in a high-growth area, he said. The center is across the street from the King Soopers-anchored Claremont Marketplace.

At the Sand Creek retail center, Teriyaki Madness will join Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Tropical Smoothie Café, an AT&T store, Christian Brothers Automotive and a 7-Eleven convenience store, among others. Rock & Roll Sushi, Firehouse Subs and SportsClips also are planned at the center, according to an online marketing brochure by SullivanHayes, a Denver commercial brokerage.