Last year’s alarming jump in teen deaths by suicide in El Paso County activated scrutiny of the situation and set in motion new prevention efforts by a 90-member community work group spearheaded by El Paso County Public Health.
“Suicide is a very complex issue,” Meghan Haynes of El Paso County Public Health told Colorado Springs City Council members last week. “It’s hard to point to one thing.”
El Paso County had 15 deaths by suicide of adolescents ages 11 to 17 in 2020, according to county Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly. That’s a tie for the record high, first set in 2016. It's up from nine in 2019 and reversed a downward trend the county had seen when there were seven youth suicides in 2018.
The good news: There's only been two so far this year, he said.
Suicide remains the leading cause of death for children under age 18 in the county, statistics show.
The number of middle and high school students who self-report in the Healthy Kids Colorado biyearly survey that they’ve tried to kill themselves doubled from 2013 to 2019, statistics show.
One in five students seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, one in six made a plan and nearly one in 10 attempted suicide at least one time in the past year, according to 2019 results from El Paso County.
One reason for more kids admitting that hurting themselves is something they've thought about or tried could relate to suicide prevention being more commonly discussed than in the past, Haynes said.
“Is it that we’ve made it more acceptable for young people to talk about that and seek help — is that perhaps what’s reflected in the data,” she said during the City Council presentation. “Why it got worse is something we’re tracking.”
The long months of the COVID-19 pandemic for many kids felt like a continuously imbalanced state of strife.
“For me and most people I talked to, we could all agree that our mental health was worse than it would usually be if it was just a normal year,” said 16-year-old Abella Perkins of Colorado Springs.
Added stresses, such as not being able to get out of the house as much and having to be with their families more, canceled activities and events, a lack of socialization and routine daily schedules, challenged mental well-being, experts said.
Results of a national poll released last week from the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago found that 71% of parents believe the pandemic has taken a toll of their child’s mental health. And 68% said they wished they’d let their child socialize more, saying they prioritized social distancing too much over mental health.
Repercussions of the pandemic factored into the county’s Child Fatality Review Team examination of last year’s pediatric deaths, said Kelsey Leva, youth health and development planner for El Paso County Public Health.
Thirteen of the county’s teen suicide deaths in 2020 occurred during the COVID-19 window, which began March 16 and ran through December. In 2019, six teens died by suicide in the same period.
“We feel it was an indirect impact, not necessarily a cause,” Leva said. “It disrupted a lot of protective factors,” including “connectivity to peers and adults outside their homes.”
Members of the El Paso County Youth Suicide Prevention Work Group are researching how to better build those important networks inside and outside the school environment and strengthen existing systems that develop trust between youths and adults, she said.
County health also is launching a pilot program to train youth pastors to recognize teens in distress and refer them to the Second Wind Fund. The Denver-based nonprofit pays for up to 12 therapy sessions for referred teens in need.
Another new tool being created: a consent form that would allow youths to give permission to release information about their mental health to different behavioral health providers, with the goal of coordinating their care across agencies.
The form should be ready next month, as classes resume, Haynes, said. Anything from crisis care to services in schools could be part of what gets shared with youth treatment providers, she said.
A suicide prevention training and education program that started last year by parents and for parents is continuing its work in providing materials on where parents and kids can go for help in the community, Leva said.
A work group committee also is reviewing existing resources for youths with disabilities, LGBTQ adolescents and military-connected children, she said, to see if improvements could be made in reaching those populations.
“Every year we’ve completed this action plan, it’s been able to go deeper,” Leva said. “We’ve accomplished a lot together, and we were prepared to pivot quickly when we learned about the increase in teen deaths by suicide in 2020.”
This year's action plan, a document that’s been updated annually since 2016, takes into account input from youth panelists, who addressed the work group in January.
Abella was one of about 10 teens who talked about what last year was like and what they would like to see, to identify gaps in prevention.
Among the areas they noted were building trusting relationships between youths and adults, having safe spaces for connecting, making the right resources available, reducing the stigma about mental health and being able to adequately access therapy.
Wait lists for mental health treatment continue to be a problem for some seeking care, Haynes said. While the Pikes Peak region has a good stock of therapists, counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists, Haynes said because the need for mental health treatment is so large, there seems to be a shortage to meet the increasing demand.
Abella wanted to be on the teen panel because she's been getting more involved in mental health awareness since the pandemic started.
“Because I’ve struggled with mental health issues, I want to help other people as well as myself,” she said. “I also want to be a part of the community that is trying to destigmatize mental health issues because it’s become such a struggle for my generation, as well as past generations.
“It would be great for mental health issues to be talked about more and not seen as a taboo topic for the future generations.”
Everyone can play a part in preventing suicide, Leva said, by normalizing seeking help, providing hope and sharing stories of overcoming challenges.
What does Abella think the community needs to do to address youth suicide?
“The biggest thing is listening to us and actually comprehending what we are trying to tell you,” she replies.
The Colorado Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 1-844-493-8255, or text "TALK" to 38255.