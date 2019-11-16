When Douglas Palmer sat down to write his World War II recollections, he began with a boy growing up in Colorado Springs, a boy who wanted nothing more than to fly.
Those were tough years, the Depression. Tougher still for a boy without a mother — she died before he could make memories — and with a father who wasn't always around.
Palmer stuck with an aunt and uncle. And one day, he snuck away to an airshow.
He scrounged up 50 cents for a 15-minute ride, a loop high above town, the views almost as fixating as the pilot’s controls.
“From that moment on,” Palmer wrote, “I was bent on somehow learning to fly.”
Now 96 in the same Springs home he raised his family in, he can say he did just that. The model airplanes he built as a child remain in his bedroom, where he still dreams.
A dream was what it was. “A Dream that came True,” he titled his memory book. Inside the front flap is the picture of a boy not yet a man, looking on from the cockpit of his B-26 bomber.
“I look at that picture,” Palmer says, “and I can’t even imagine myself being that young.”
But there he is, all of 19 out of Colorado Springs High School, ready or not for war.
He graduated in 1941. He spent much of that year thinking he’d go on to study aeronautical engineering while taking flight lessons — but where on Earth was he going to get the money?
Then Dec. 7 came. Pearl Harbor.
The Air Corps needed pilots. Here was Palmer’s chance.
And there he was in Dos Palos, Calif., for primary training. There he was, finally, behind the controls.
As the nose of the PT-22 tilted to the sky, “I couldn’t help it,” Palmer recalls. “I let out a loud yell.”
He did it. He flew.
Now he needed to do it 68 more times out of his base in England. That’s how many missions he flew over 16 months.
And now, it didn’t seem like such a dream.
“None of us had any idea of what we were getting into,” Palmer says.
Not him, nor Ted Rouse, the high school buddy he enlisted with. They happened to run into each other in London.
Later, Palmer got word of a B-17 collision.
Ted “was one of the unfortunate ones,” Palmer says.
And there was another good buddy also from his hometown, Charlie Roe. He perished in a B-26 crash.
“It was losing a friend, a close friend. That’s about it,” Palmer says, stopping for a long pause. “You can’t let it go further than that.”
He had a mission to do, the flashlights always waking him and his crew sometime around 2:30 a.m. in the concrete, wood-heated Quonset hut in which they slept. It was Spam for breakfast, Spam for lunch and Spam for dinner.
After D-Day, one mission a day turned into two or three. They mostly went uncontested over France, Belgium and Holland. But sometimes, Palmer found himself in harsh, German air.
“Sometimes,” he wrote in his book, “we would encounter anti-aircraft fire flak so thick, it seemed one could walk on the black clouds.”
He wrote of how “the night flying I had always enjoyed, suddenly brought a feeling of uneasiness.” Once, search lights pierced his plane, the stars suddenly gone behind more rays like cyclones, and flak “appeared in angry red and orange colored bursts all around us.”
“We returned to our airbase that night without incident,” Palmer went on, “and as always it was a great relief to feel the landing gear touch down ...”
He eventually touched back down in the United States, bound for supply missions he’ll never forget, these, indeed, like a dream: to Hawaii, to New Guinea, to India, to Brazil and many more far-flung regions across the oceans.
Upon his discharge in 1945, Palmer wanted to keep flying commercially.
“I found out that there were just hundreds of other guys that were in the same boat,” he says. “And then again, age was a factor with me. I was younger than anybody applying.”
So he settled back in the Springs, pursuing architecture and another dream: a family of his own.
He’d met an airline stewardess, Peg. Months later, they were married.
They talked about having a boy and a girl. In 1947 came the girl, Diane. In 1951 came Jim.
Palmer and Peg were together six decades, until her death in 2005.
Three years ago, at the end of a battle with cancer, he said goodbye to his daughter.
No, tragedy wasn’t reserved for the war. Just as there was pain and joy in flying, so there was in life after.
But “grateful” and “fortunate” are words Palmer uses often.
At his home, along with the family photos, his favorite keepsakes are those model airplanes from his childhood. One is a P-38, one that makes him smile.
“I’d love to get in it,” he says.