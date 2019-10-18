Ladies and gents, it would behoove you to leave your luggage at home when you’re out for a night on the town.
That means relinquishing your oversized purses, man bags, backpacks, and, oh yes, your guns and knives.
Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena recently doubled down on security. As of Sept. 1, patrons at ticketed events and performances are required to pass through metal detectors and carry bags that fit the required specifications. Small purses or hand-held clutches must fit in a box that’s about 8.5 inch by 2.5 inch by 5 inch. Bigger bags are allowed, but they must be clear plastic and measure about 12 inch by 6 inch by 12 inch. Medically necessary items are allowed, as inspected by security, and small diaper bags, which can contain one change of diapers.
Not allowed: large bags or purses, outside food or beverages, water bottles, backpacks, camera bags, weapons and drones.
Pat-downs are also a possibility, if the metal detector catches something going off where it shouldn’t go off, such as a ping on the lower leg of a patron wearing boots.
“It’s not just done to irritate people,” said Dot Lischick, general manager of the two venues. “It’s done to enhance your security as well. We have never had an incident, and we want to keep never having an incident.”
While the two venues have used other security measures throughout the years, including searches by bomb dogs, wanding and bag checks, the new regulations are a step up.
The enhanced security, which comes with a six-figure price tag, includes metal detectors at all entrances in both facilities, divesting tables, additional wands, extra staff and more.
“We hope people will feel safer. Our practices are no different than those that are going on in Denver,” Lischick said.
Indeed, Denver’s Pepsi Center offers similar security verbiage on its website. Patrons must also walk through metal detectors and abide by a sizable list of prohibited items, including weapons, outside food and beverages, selfie sticks and any bag larger than 14 inch by 14 inch by 6 inch. All permitted bags are subject to search both upon entering and while inside the arena.
Adding extra security is the norm nowadays. Lischick notes measures taken at area schools, the city courthouse, City Hall, even grocery stores such as Walmart and Natural Grocers, which maintains a security officer at its location on Nevada Avenue near Broadmoor Towne Center.
“Everyone is offering something to tighten it up,” she said. “They don’t have the mass numbers coming through like we do. The world is changing.”
