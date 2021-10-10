When a house fire blazed into a wildland fire in northeast El Paso County Friday afternoon, the Peyton Fire Protection District called in all the help that could be mustered to stop it from spreading into large subdivisions in the area and turning into a much bigger disaster, like the Black Forest fire in 2013.
The rugged and tinder dry ridges in northeast El Paso County, where the fire started on the 19000 block of Birdseye View, is one of the areas of greatest concern for the Peyton Fire Protection District — a small crew of 12 in charge of covering 110 square miles — because it has so much fuel, said Peyton Fire Chief Jeffery Turner.
“The only thing that saved us in the fire was the amount of assets. … We called every cavalry asset we could to get this under control,” Turner said.
In this case, the cavalry included more than 200 people from numerous agencies, brush trucks and air support that helped contain the fire to 24 acres.
Three helicopters and two planes ordered within the first two hours to the Birdseye fire were key to the fight, Turner said. The helicopters also had quick access to water from a pond less than a mile from the fire, allowing them to drench sections of the landscape quickly, he said.
The fire was declared 100% contained Sunday and evacuees were allowed to return home at noon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but Turner said human error played a role.
Peyton firefighters were the first to respond after the 911 call came in at 12:32 p.m. The blaze moved from a home it started in and quickly took off into surrounding dry grass and vegetation.
When Turner arrived just before 1 p.m., the blaze had already crossed Birdseye View into neighboring properties and up the ridge line.
Those neighboring properties included Jennifer Hickerson’s house and a home owned by her in-laws. The fire spared both, but just barely.
It burned within 15 feet of her house and came even closer to her in-laws' home.
It consumed a scenic meadow below her house, home to a fox’s den, and swept through much of the forest on more than 25-acre property she shares with her husband, four children and in-laws.
“It’s just crazy to see. It was pristine forest,” she said. The fire burned the understory on much of her property, leaving green needles in many of the trees. She has faith it will recover well.
It came up to valuables, like vehicles, but left nearly everything untouched, she said.
“I don’t know how to express our gratitude to the responders,” she said.
The Hickersons weren’t home when the fire started. Hickerson had taken her children to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and from there saw the smoke of the fire that could have burned her house down, she said.
In addition to numerous firefighters — many working with rakes, shovels and chain saws — weather also played a major role in containing the blaze, Turner said.
Higher humidity and calmer winds Friday night helped at a time when it wasn’t safe for crews to be out working in the dark, he said.
The blaze underscores the need for residents to remove trees and other vegetation from around their homes so they can be defended. Residents should also avoid landscaping with railroad ties, he added.
And he shared another message: All the eastern El Paso County fire fighting agencies are always looking for volunteers.
“Without those people, these houses don’t get saved,” he said.