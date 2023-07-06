Initially, Tokki’s rabbit-themed decor is confusing: Why so much artwork about cottontails? Even the restaurant’s logo has bunny ears. Eventually, we learn they’re the Korean symbol of fertility, which at this establishment means abundance.

The menu is heavy on cleverly named, colorful alcoholic beverages, but you definitely do not want to skip the mostly tapas food offerings. A special summer menu includes poke bowls, Korean tacos and tostadas, but we stuck with the shared plates. (A disclaimer on Tokki’s website notes that the menu is subject to change without notice.)

Our server recommended several items and we followed her advice, with the addition of ubu fried tofu bites ($9). Six misshaped meatball-sized rice balls with pieces of tofu are fried in a tempura batter. They’re drizzled with red and white house sauces that give the brief illusion of tiger stripes or sushi.

Like the rest of our order, these were almost too pretty to eat. Almost. The red sauce is tangy and its counterpart is creamy. The crunch of the coating gives way to seasoned, velvety rice.

Say “Whoo!” Tempura ($13) is the most entertaining name for a food item. (The drinks menu boasts several cleverly titled beverages, such as the Grogu and the Thai spiced old smoke wagon, but back to saying “whoo.”) Six large pieces of shrimp are hand-battered with a light tempura layer and dusted with panko. They’re golden in color and taste. The crispy coating gives way to the plump, juicy seafood.

Gogi lettuce wraps ($19) feature two meats: bulgogi (beef) and pork-gogi. Both absorb the garlic, soy sauce marinade and are served side by side next to a mound of white rice, yellow corn, vibrant green wasabi and romaine lettuce. It’s unfortunate this combination isn’t available in a bowl. While the fresh, crisp but slightly bitter romaine is the perfect choice for a Caesar salad, the long, narrow leaves don’t make for easy wrapping. Once past this realization, it’s easier to relinquish efforts to be neat and enjoy the gogis.

The beef is thinly sliced. A sprinkling of sesame seeds adds crunch and eliminates the dull color of the meat. By contrast, the pork is almost red, thanks to the marinade, and cut in thicker pieces. Both are satisfying, but if pushed to choose a favorite, the pork wins because the garlic and soy are more evident.

General Choe’s Chicken ($14) is also popular, according to our server, and it is easy to see why. Pieces of lightly battered chicken breast are coated in a house-made sweet and sour sauce that caramelizes in the cooking process.

Tokki is open for lunch weekdays and live music is on tap many evenings. Tables are oddly shaped, which makes it difficult to have a lot of plates at the same time. We now know it’s best to order in phases rather than all at once. Food comes out of the kitchen unexpectedly fast, creating a space shortage.

A few TVs are scattered around the room airing anime programs. When the band wasn’t playing, the jukebox kept toes tapping. The place is dark but lively.

No bunnies were harmed in the writing of this review.

Tokki

Korean restaurant and bar

Location: 182 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

Contact: 1-719-375-0185; tokkicolorado.com

Prices: $9 to $25 (main menu); $13 to $32 special summer menu

Hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5 p.m.–10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday; 5 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Carryout available.

Favorite dishes: Say “Whoo!” Tempura and General Choe’s Chicken.

Other: Limited gluten-free and vegan options available.