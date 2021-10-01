Week 4 Prediction: Baltimore Ravens at Broncos, 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Mile High
Offense
Before he totally wins over Broncos fans, Teddy Bridgewater must do something he hasn’t yet: complete a 2-minute drill to steal a victory. His three wins so far were blowouts lacking drama. Is Sunday vs. the Ravens when they ask the QB to make plays that seal the deal?
Advantage: Ravens
Defense
Strange, but Baltimore’s defense has been just OK. The Chiefs and Raiders each managed at least 33 points against the Ravens. Denver’s “O” should move the ball. Denver’s “D” must defend the big play. Only the Raiders (with 23) have more plays of 20-plus yards than the Ravens (21).
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Justin Tucker vs. Brandon McManus. Perfect. One week after Tucker smoked a record 66-yard field goal to nip the Lions, the Ravens’ kicker brings his heavy foot to 5,280 feet. If this one comes down to a last-second kick, both special teams should feel pretty good about their chances.
Advantage: Ravens
Coaching
Vic Fangio spent two seasons on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore. There, he was the linebackers coach. Harbaugh will always have the upper hand at Mile High, where he led the Ravens to a win in The Game That (Still) Should Not Be Mentioned — a 2012 divisional playoff triumph.
Advantage: Ravens
Intangibles
Here it is. After a half-decade of blah, the Broncos have a shot to prove themselves as real-deal contenders in the AFC West and beyond. Beat the Ravens and fire up the power rankings. The Broncos get it done... and the Ravens will sit Lamar Jackson in the second half to prevent injury.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-1) 23, Ravens 20 (Straight-up record: 2-0; ATS: 1-1)