Klee’s Scorecard: Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos
Offense
The theory: Drew Lock played better at New England than his stat line (10 for 24, 189 yards, two interceptions) suggests. The facts: Lock took a bad sack, knocking Denver out of field-goal range, and tossed an INT that was worse. Lock needs his best game yet to beat the Chiefs.
Advantage: Chiefs
Defense
The theory: Michael Ojemudia is a raw talent who needs a year or two of seasoning before he’s NFL-ready. The facts: Ojemudia’s performance vs. New England earned the top rating for a rookie defensive back this season, according to Pro Football Focus. True story: Vic Fangio even loaned his parking spot to Ojemudia.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
The theory: The kicker should never make more than the left tackle. The facts: Brandon McManus’ 2020 salary ($4.75 million) trumps Garett Bolles’ deal ($3.5 million) and is worth it. McManus is the second Bronco to earn back-to-back AFC Players of the Week (Mike Anderson).
Advantage: Chiefs
Coaching
The theory: Celebrations don’t impact the outcome. The facts: Denver’s first golden era had the Shannon Sharpe flex and the Terrell Davis salute. The Broncos showed their fun side at New England. Would anyone mind if Noah Fant channeled Sharpe’s theatrics and Phillip Lindsay saluted?
Advantage: Chiefs
Intangibles
Boy, you really nailed that Patriots pick, Klee. Our prediction record is no longer unbeaten after the Broncos pulled an upset in Foxboro. Can the Broncos win three straight games for the first time since 2018? With a healthier roster, absolutely. But a late Lock INT seals K.C.’s win.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Chiefs (minus-10) 27, Broncos 26 (Season: 4-1 overall, 2-3 ATS)