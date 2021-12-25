Week 16 Prediction: Broncos (7-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-7), Allegiant Stadium, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
Offense
What clues can be learned from the first Broncos-Raiders game? One, take the Over. Despite a 34-24 loss at Mile High, the Broncos moved the ball at will — 25 first downs, 77 total snaps, 421 total yards. But that was with Teddy Bridgewater throwing it 49 times. If Drew Lock throws it 49 times, let's get weird.
Advantage: Raiders
Defense
In the first meeting, the NFL’s most expensive secondary fell on its face against Derek Carr. The Raiders QB had a season-high 340 passing yards. Look for Carr to wing it around again Sunday. Over the past four games he’s averaged 40 pass attempts. Denver needs a Bradley Chubb game.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
What a year for Daniel Carlson, who’s carrying the Colorado (and The Classical Academy) flag proudly. Last week Carlson kicked a 48-yard gamer-winner as time expired — the third game-winner he’s made in 2021. No wonder Las Vegas signed the young man to a four-year contract extension.
Advantage: Raiders
Coaching
Kansas City’s streak vs. Denver is well-known. But don’t forget (or do!) the Raiders’ dominance over the Broncos. The Raiders are 5-1 in their last six matchups, the lone Broncos win by a single point. Lose this one, Vic Fangio likely has coached his final game in the Broncos-Raiders rivalry.
Advantage: Raiders
Intangibles
Sports finally saw the light on COVID-19: “This virus will not be eradicated. We’re going to have to learn to live with it,” NBA commish Adam Silver said. Every sports league should stop testing for COVID. It’s painfully obvious pro athletes are not at serious risk. Also painful: another Raiders win.
Advantage: Raiders
Klee’s prediction: Raiders (minus-1.5) 30, Broncos 16 (Straight-up record: 6-7; ATS: 5-8)