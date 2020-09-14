Klee’s Scorecard: Titans at Broncos, Week 1
Offense
On the spot in 2020: Drew Lock. The cute notion sports are a unifying force went out the window when sports returned only to ignite another round of insults across the aisle. One exception in Colorado would be seeing a Broncos quarterback emerge as a franchise cornerstone.
Advantage: Titans
Defense
On the spot: the safeties, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. Denver’s $111.4 million ‘D’ is the most expensive in the NFL. That’s $14 million more than No. 2, Pittsburgh, per Spotrac.com, and includes the priciest bunch of safeties. Von Miller or no Von Miller, no excuses on ‘D.’
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
On the spot: punter Sam Martin. Hope we never get to know the guy. Hope the answer to “Who’s Sam Martin?” is “Who?” Sorry, Sam. It’s not personal. Just business. And the 2019 Broncos were in the business of punting too often — 78 punts last season, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.
Advantage: Titans
Coaching
On the spot: Vic Fangio. He lost franchise star Von Miller. Had no preseason with a second-year QB (with Drew Lock learning his fifth offensive coordinator in six years). But three decades of NFL know-how should serve as a handy reference guide navigating a team through a pandemic.
Advantage: Titans
Intangibles
On the spot: John Elway. What’s new? This season is the latest referendum on Elway’s rebuild of the roster. And while Tennessee stood pat off the AFC title game, Denver went bold with Jurrell Casey (No. 99), Graham Glasgow (No. 61) and A.J. Bouye (No. 21). The edge goes to continuity.
Advantage: Titans
Klee’s prediction: Titans (minus-1) 23, Broncos 20 (Last season: 9-7 overall, 9-7 ATS)
—Paul Klee