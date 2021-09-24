Week 3 Prediction: New York Jets at Broncos, 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High
Offense
This Scorecard is dedicated to one of the underappreciated games in Broncos history. It came against these Jets in the 1998 AFC championship game, a 23-10 win that sent John Elway to his fifth Super Bowl — a QB record at the time. His third-quarter laser to Ed McCaffrey got the comeback started.
Advantage: Broncos
Defense
The Jets led 10-0, and the Elway, Terrell Davis and Rod Smith show on 'O' got most of the comeback credit. But I’m here to say the Broncos' 'D' and special teams were the reasons they won. Steve Atwater (who else?) smashed New York tight end Alex Van Dyke to force a fumble and seal the deal.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Here’s a trivia bit to impress your friends: Who was the special teams coach who led one of the great special teams shows in title game history? That would be Rick Dennison, whose unit got a critical punt return from Darien Gordon — and three field goals from Jason Elam — in the win.
Advantage: Jets
Coaching
When the Jets increased their lead in the third quarter, the Mile High crowd hugged its Coors Lights and prayed to Barrel Man. The angst stemmed from the coach on the opposing sideline, Bill Parcells, who was more about building leads than blowing them. Still, Denver got revenge for Super Bowl XXI vs. Parcells.
Advantage: Broncos
Intangibles
OK, Sunday against the Jets: The Broncos should have a field day with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who was sacked six times in Week 1 and threw four interceptions in Week 2. He’s no Vinny Testaverde yet. Broncos fans party like it’s ’98, and you will recognize the final score.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-10) 23, Jets 10 (Straight-up record: 1-0; ATS: 0-1)