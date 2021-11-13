Week 10 Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Broncos (5-4), Empower Field at Mile High, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
Offense
With a win here, the Broncos can hang a new banner: 2021 NFC East champs. The Giants, Cowboys and Washington Football Team were no match for the orange and blue. But you must disregard Philly’s record and nonexistent passing game. The Eagles had 412 rushing yards the last two games.
Advantage: Eagles
Defense
Boy, tough timing on Pat Shurmur’s positive COVID-19 test. Coming off his best game as Broncos OC, Shurmur is expected to miss the Eagles game due to protocols. It stands to reason the Broncos will be extra safe protecting QB Teddy Bridgewater against Philly’s pass rush. That’s job No. 1.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Here’s a hunch Eagles return man Jalen Reagor plays an outsized role if Philly swings the upset. The second-year pro hasn’t broken off a long touchdown yet, but it’s inevitable. While Denver’s special teams have improved this season, kickoffs and punts remain hold-your-breath moments.
Advantage: Broncos
Coaching
Quick shout-out to Titans coach Mike Vrabel, whose heartfelt message on Veterans Day stuck a chord: “Sometimes they don’t come back the same as when they left,” Vrabel said. America has lost its way when gender pronouns earn more media coverage than disabled vets. Thank one on Sunday.
Advantage: Broncos
Intangibles
From the perspective of Broncos fans, the scariest aspect of a game against a 3-6 team should be the Vegas spread: 2.5 points. Hmmm. After blowing out the Dallas Cowboys, why aren’t the Broncos more heavily favored? Expect a tight one down to the horn — and don't be shocked if Philly wins.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-2.5) 18, Eagles 17 (Straight-up record: 3-5; ATS: 2-6)