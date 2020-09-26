Klee’s Scorecard: Tampa Bay Bucs at Broncos
Offense
Tom Brady vs. Jeff Driskel. Is that why Gov. Jared Polis capped Broncos fans at 5,700, to spare them the pain? Handsome Tom can send the Broncos to 0-3. He's ended a Broncos season here once before. That was in the 2011 playoffs, when Brady beat another ex-Florida QB, Tim Tebow.
Advantage: Bucs
Defense
The Broncos 'D' vs. Brady. Is that why Broncos fanatics feel they have a shot against the Bucs? The GOAT has six Super Bowl rings. He also has a losing record against one team: the Broncos, who own nine wins against eight defeats. How can Bradley Chubb honor Von Miller? Sack Tom.
Advantage: Bucs
Special teams
Broncos special teams vs. Air. Is that why we shouldn’t go around celebrating a punter? Serves us right for praising Sam Martin, the Scoreboard’s favorite Bronco this season. His bobbled snap at Pittsburgh led to a two-point safety, and Driskel’s ‘O’ needing a TD, not a field goal. Ouch.
Advantage: Bucs
Coaching
Vic Fangio vs. Bruce Arians. Is that why folks say age is just a number? They’ve coached for 13 NFL teams. They’ve combined for 59 seasons of coaching in the NFL. One collects Gatsby hats. One has more gray sweatpants than Old Navy. Let’s hear it for the long-timers.
Advantage: Bucs
Intangibles
The Broncos vs. History. Denver’s never been 0-3 in back-to-back seasons. Jeff Driskel was born the same year the Bucs last won in Denver (1993). Hey, look on the bright side: last time Denver missed five straight postseasons, the team wandered into the Tebow-Manning eras.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Bucs (minus-6) 20, Broncos 16 (Season: 2-0 overall, 1-1 ATS)
—Paul Klee