Week 13: Broncos (6-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (7-4), Arrowhead Stadium, 6:20 p.m. Sunday
Offense
How John Elway used to torment the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes torments the Broncos. Mahomes is 7-0 against Denver. He averages 260 passing yards, with 10 touchdowns vs. three interceptions. The Broncos must keep him off the field. Javonte Williams’ season-high in carries is 17. Give “Pookie” 25 touches Sunday.
Advantage: Chiefs
Defense
This Chiefs defense isn’t bad. It’s bad-bad. Only one defense allows more yards per play, and you’ve already seen the Jets 'D.' Yikes. While it’s tradition to simply assume the Broncos will lose to the Chiefs — guilty — the Broncos have a real, live opportunity to win Sunday because you can move the ball on this Chiefs ‘D.’
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Yes, The Scorecard has an affinity for Chiefs special teams guru Dave Toub. Can you blame us? The Chiefs annually field one of the premier “teams” units in the league, and check ‘em out this year: top 10 in everything from punting, punt coverage, kick returns, kickoff coverage. That’s not by accident. Both Toub and Eric Bienemy should be head coach candidates.
Advantage: Chiefs
Coaching
Impress your buddies Sunday night. Ask if anyone knows Andy Reid’s first NFL gig before he took over the Eagles and Chiefs. Spoiler: Reid coached the tight ends and quarterbacks for the Green Bay Packers. While I don’t pretend to know the private lives of Reid and Broncos coach Vic Fangio, I’m guessing that’s a pair you’d want to hang with at a blackjack table.
Advantage: Chiefs
Intangibles
The Broncos likely will be the betting favorite in two of their final six games — vs. the 0-10 Lions and 7-4 Bengals at home. But everything changes if Denver can score the upset of the season with a win Sunday. Beat the Chiefs and end an 11-game losing streak in the rivalry. Beat the Chiefs and Fangio’s back for sure. Beat the Chiefs and... nope. KC wins a close one.
Advantage: Chiefs
Klee’s prediction: Chiefs (minus-9.5) 25, Broncos 23 (Straight-up record: 3-7; ATS: 4-6)