Klee’s Scorecard: Broncos at New York Jets
Offense
Day after the Bucs game, Dalton Risner had a thoughtful breakdown on 850 KOA: "I believe teams are going to bring blitzes on us.” Here’s the single-most important number Thursday: the Jets call a blitz on 39.2 percent of pass plays — fourth-most in the NFL. Adam Gase will bring it.
Advantage: Jets
Defense
Rule No. 1 is true for rainy camping trips, election years and NFL injuries: Never say it can’t get any worse. It can always get worse. The Broncos added a fifth Pro Bowl player to their long, painful injury list: Jurrell Casey, the $11 million lineman formerly of the Titans. See, it can get worse.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
It’s a long way from the 300-Level press box to the Broncos sideline. But you could almost feel shoulders slump when Tampa Bay blocked Denver’s punt on the game’s first possession. On another note, the Broncos should put KJ Hamler on punt return duty. Young man can fly.
Advantage: Jets
Coaching
Jets coach Adam Gase reportedly will be fired with a loss. Colorado’s question: Does Vic Fangio get a pass when four of his five highest-paid players are lost for the season due to injury? And is this a good time to mention Pro Football Focus ranked Kyle Shanahan as the NFL's best coach?
Advantage: N/A
Intangibles
Bettors are torn. The Jets can force a coaching change by mailing in what could be Gase’s final game in charge. On the other hand, Denver is decimated by injuries, flying cross country on a short week, starting a first-time QB starter, Brett Rypien. Woo, boy. Tough call here.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (plus-2.5) 17, Jets 16 (Season: 3-0 overall, 1-2 ATS)