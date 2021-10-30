Week 6 Prediction: Washington Football Team (2-5) at Broncos (3-4), Empower Field at Mile High, 2:25 p.m. Sunday
Offense
This is Idea Week at the Scorecard. The Broncos need help. We know a guy! The first idea is on offense: use a quick hook on Teddy Bridgewater if the “O” struggles again. If the QB battle truly was “even steven,” as Vic Fangio said, there shouldn’t be (another) drop-off with Drew Lock.
Advantage: Washington
Defense
Idea: Bring back those shark-attack videos shown by defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio back in the day. This Broncos ‘D’ needs some bite. A defense that costs $99 million, No. 1 in the NFL, should manage more than six turnovers, 24th. Good news: Washington turns it over a lot.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Idea: Upon winning the coin toss, take the ball. Don’t defer. The Browns sent a message by doing just that vs. the Broncos — and promptly scored a touchdown. “I think that’s a shot at what you’re doing,” Justin Simmons said of the insult. Then ask Mike Shanahan to write up a first-quarter script.
Advantage: Washington
Coaching
Idea: For Vic Fangio, pick the brain of Ron Rivera, who was fired midseason in Carolina. What would he have done different during a dead-end season? If Fangio’s Broncos lose on Peyton Manning Day, after losing on Mike Shanahan Day, there will be a run on pitchforks at the local Home Depot.
Advantage: Washington
Intangibles
Idea: Make better predictions. This is getting ridiculous. Sunday, the tide turns. Ron Rivera coached the Panthers when I predicted the Broncos would win Super Bowl 50. Now he’s here with Washington. By not gambling on Riverboat Ron, we’ll have a winner. Broncos finally win!
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-3) 24, Washington 19 (Straight-up record: 2-4; ATS: 1-5)