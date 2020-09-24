Klee with Three: Paul Klee's three thoughts on Sunday's Tampa Bay vs. Denver game
Vic Fangio on Maskgate
Upon his absurd apprehension for improper mask usage, Broncos coach Vic Fangio walked the company line: “The league determines the fine amounts and we abide by them and that’s it.” The fine amounts — $100,000 for Fangio, $250,000 for the Broncos — were nothing short of extraordinary, the largest fines leveled at the Broncos since the salary cap scandal of the 1990s. What’s next? A face shield. Fangio hinted he would consider a face shield on Sunday when the Broncos host the Bucs and 106 players (plus every single staffer) who have all tested negative for the coronavirus take the field. “What happens during the game is, obviously I’m calling the defenses and I have to pull (the mask) down to communicate that,” Fangio said. “When the officials come over to talk to me, they pull their masks down and I pull my mask down to talk to them.” It’s clear by the size of these fines the NFL is using its employees to set an example for the population as a whole. Yes, the league that brought you Aaron Hernandez and Greg Hardy believes it’s the one to set an example. “I mean, no one ever wants to spend that type of money. But the biggest disappointment was, I think our organization has taken this stuff very seriously,” said 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, also fined $100,000. Masks are cool. Ridiculous fines are not.
Does Colin Kaepernick even want to play?
It’s an NFL tradition like no other. When a team loses a quarterback to injury, the chorus screams in unison: Sign Colin Kaepernick! In response, we’re going to quote the late, great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who characterized Kaepernick’s national anthem protests like this: “I think it’s dumb and disrespectful.” Spot on from the Notorious RBG. Saying the Broncos should sign Kaepernick is dumb. (He has been out of football for four years.) It’s disrespectful. (The other candidates to serve as Denver’s backup QB have not.) But let’s take the controversy out of it. Use common sense. Forget that Kaepernick praised Fidel Castro, compared the Ravens to slave owners and sabotaged his own NFL workout. Where is the actual evidence that Kaepernick has interest in playing football again? His business now is victimhood, and a robust Nike contract — and the annual chorus — suggests business is good. From a football perspective, Blake Bortles — who arrived at Dove Valley Thursday — is a far safer option. If it doesn't go well for Jeff Driskel on Sunday, here's a hunch Bortles starts at QB on Thursday vs. the Jets.
Colorado's in love with sports gambling
The Broncos are 0-2 in the standings, but they are 2-0 against the spread. Judging by the latest numbers released by the state Department of Revenue, the latter is equally important to the fine residents of Colorado. Get a load of the legal sports gambling haul in August: over $128 million was bet on sports during the month of August. That’s a 117 percent increase from July, which saw only a week of NBA basketball. And that’s where most of the money was wagered in August — the NBA: over $38 million. Baseball betting came in second with $22 million, followed by hockey ($13 million) and table tennis ($4.5 million). I still don’t get the ping-pong thing, but you do you. Since the NFL now will be included, it’s reasonable to assume the September stats will surpass $200 million. One hint from the 'book: Take the Over. The NFL’s off to its highest-scoring start in history.