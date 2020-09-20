Three with Klee: Paul Klee's three insights for Week 2 — Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pro sports 1, Coronavirus 0
Not enough has been written about the success of pro sports in the face of the coronavirus pandemic — and the hysterical response to the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball came under fire with virus outbreaks among the Cardinals and Marlins. Last week, MLB said there had been no positive tests for 12 straight days. The NBA bubble, considered in most media circles to be a mistake in “hot spot” Florida, has produced zero positive tests. Same for the NHL bubbles in Canada. All that feverish panic over the restart of pro sports? Nonsense, at least so far. But the major test was always going to be the NFL. Thirty-two teams, 1,700 players, lifestyles that lean toward the social side. So get this: 15,959 tests administered from Sept. 6-12 produced exactly seven positive results, according to data released by the NFL on Wednesday. Since training camp opened Aug. 12, seven players have tested positive for the coronavirus — total. That’s a month’s worth of banging helmets, swapping sweat and otherwise breaking all the rules experts suggest they shouldn’t break. What an extraordinary effort from pro sports to conduct these seasons.
Vic Fangio on Steelers 'D': It's no joke
Imagine what you love most. If it’s September fly fishing followed by a Dairy Queen blizzard, we should be friends. And if it’s a rambunctious NFL defense that revolves around big-time linebackers, make plans for happy hour with Vic Fangio. “They’re solid across the board, at all three levels, with high draft picks and good players,” he said of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Is it hot in here? Or has Coach Vic found his one true love? Considering Fangio is slow to praise, the way he lauded Pittsburgh’s ‘D’ makes you think the Broncos have their hands full at Heinz Field. So does Pittsburgh’s performance in Week 1: Giants star Saquon Barkley, the best running back in the NFL, managed just 6 yards rushing on 15 carries. The Steelers added three sacks (after piling up 54 last season) and forced a pair of turnovers. Gulp. “They just attack 24/7,” Broncos quarterback Drew Lock said. What I’m saying is there’s never been a better time for offensive line coach Mike Munchak to win the day. He’s a native Pennsylvanian and Penn State legend. Spent five years on the Steelers’ staff. Munchak stealing one Sunday would be sweet.
Welcome, KJ Hamler
How fast is KJ Hamler? Find out Sunday when the rookie wide receiver from Penn State debuts for the Broncos — just down the road from Penn State. Don’t be surprised if the swift wideout/return man makes an immediate impact on the sluggish Broncos offense. As long as he’s recovered from a nagging hamstring injury, it’s inevitable Hamler will squeeze some juice into Drew Lock’s attack. “His speed is no joke,” former Penn State offensive coordinator Gerad Parker told The Gazette. And Hamler’s rookie season is a big deal at Broncos HQ. The Hamler gamble — say that three times fast — will decide if John Elway’s 2020 draft was good or great. First-rounder Jerry Jeudy already is a star in the making. Third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry already is the starting center. But when Elway used a second-rounder on a 5-foot-10 wide receiver — instead of an offensive lineman — Broncos Country wondered aloud if No. 7 had lost his marbles. How fast is Hamler? The NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash is 4.22 (John Ross). “He (Hamler) would’ve run 4.29, somewhere around there,” Parker said. Ready, set... go route.