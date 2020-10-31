Paul Klee's three random thoughts on Broncos-Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday:
1. Broncos are Bradley Chubb’s team now
This was supposed to be Von Miller’s job — leading the Broncos. Check back in 2-3 years and see if Bradley Chubb and the Broncos made the best out of it. Short of a surprising run to the playoffs, two developments would salvage a 2-4 start to the season: Drew Lock leaving no doubt he’s the starting QB for years to come, and Chubb emerging as the unquestioned leader of the locker room. The first step for Chubb was building leadership capital via production, and he has 4.5 sacks over the past three games. The next step — the tougher step — is shouldering a Broncos team that imploded in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. "Losing to your supposed rivals by 20 or 30 points is not what you want to do,” Chubb said. “That’s not football. That’s not fun.” Right before his ankle injury, Von foreshadowed a new era of leadership as he reflected on the life and death of Kobe Bryant: “We should give guys their flowers while they’re here.” And when the Broncos drafted Chubb No. 5 overall, they knowingly drafted Von’s successor. Now Chubb is in charge of a locker room that is increasingly split between veterans who see the writing on the wall, and the young bucks who believe there’s still a chance. For the Broncos to turn this year into a success, Chubb must be their best player on the field and best leader off it.
2. ESPN 'College GameDay' at Augusta National with ... Peyton Manning?
ESPN’s "College GameDay" is going to ... Augusta National? You bet, on Nov. 14 — the Saturday of Masters weekend. There won’t be golf fans in attendance, but there will be Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso. Here’s an idea, one ESPN has likely considered: bring in Peyton Manning. He’s a 6 handicap. He’s in The Match III, scheduled for Nov. 27 with Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley and Steph Curry, making this a perfect stage to drum up interest. Oh, and one more thing: Manning’s a member at Augusta, as reported in Golf Digest. In the heart of SEC country, one of the SEC’s greatest players would be a natural fit on the College GameDay set. I’d watch. Maybe Manning’s buddy, Brandon McManus, can give him some swing tips. McManus wore his Super Bowl 50 ring while caddying for Zach Johnson in The Masters Par 3 contest.
3. Denver's heavy hand on restaurants
This week in coronavirus nonsense: Denver mayor Michael Hancock again crushed local restaurants with a devastating order that allows only 25 percent capacity. If the former Broncos mascot had science to back up his decision, cool. But Hancock offered zero data that says restaurants are spreading COVID-19. Instead, health director Bob McDonald showed a photo of a crowded house party. Hey, anyone think maybe they’re hosting a house party because restaurants are limited and bars close early? “With us having to stop serving alcohol at 10 (p.m.), people are just going to have their own parties,” said Blake Street Tavern owner Chris Fuselier, who revealed his popular establishment now must close Monday-Wednesday. Instead of sharing facts, Hancock blamed you and me for the uptick in positive tests (while ignoring a nosediving death rate). "Some people have decided they didn’t want to push anymore,” Hancock said. And some people lost faith in the city's pandemic response a long time ago. In March Hancock jammed thousands of strangers into liquor stores before reversing his order that liquor stores are nonessential. In June he attended and encouraged massive gatherings in downtown protests with no social distancing. In October he’s punishing small business owners with no scientific data to back it up. No wonder some folks tuned out.