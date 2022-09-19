KKTV/Channel 11 plans to move to a new home.
The CBS television affiliate in Colorado Springs plans to relocate its news operation, broadcast facilities and offices from a building at 520 E Colorado Ave., on downtown's east edge, to the former Ent Credit Union headquarters building at 7250 Campus Drive, northeast of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road on the city's north side.
The move is probably 10 to 12 months away, said Kerri Blanco, KKTV's general manager.
Atlanta-based Gray Television, KKTV's parent company, paid $11.25 million in May to purchase the Ent building, El Paso County land records show. The credit union moved after it opened its new headquarters last year northeast of I-25 and InterQuest Parkway, in the busy InterQuest retail and commercial area in northern Colorado Springs.
KKTV has been in the Colorado Avenue building since it moved in February 2014 from its former home near Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street, where the station had operated since 1969.
The latest move is being driven primarily by a need for more space, Blanco said.
KKTV occupies a little less than 9,000 square feet at its Colorado Avenue building, she said.
The two-story former Ent headquarters is about 76,000 square feet, and KKTV will occupy the entire first floor of 38,000 square feet — more than quadrupling its space, Blanco said. Gray Television will seek to sell the second floor as condominium space, she said.
The television industry is changing, and Gray Television is now a digital company, not just a TV company, Blanco said.
"There's always new things being looked at, and do we go down this road or that road?" she said. "Now we'll have the opportunity that, if anything changes or comes in our direction because we're really a media company now, we'll be able to take a look at those things and we'll have the room to take those on for the greater good of the station and the community."
For example, a station such as KKTV now relies on what Blanco called its "over-the-top" desk — an industry term that refers to a digital platform used to carry a separate signal and where the station can cover stories and report live on breaking news on a continuing, as-needed basis.
The over-the-top desk allows the station to carry a news conference in its entirely — including all questions and answers — that it wouldn't necessarily carry on its regular television station, she said. The over-the-top desk also allows reporting of stories without time restrictions, she said.
"There's no time limit on that station; we don't have other programming that interrupts it," Blanco said. "We can go on for 15 minutes or we can go on for three hours if there's something happening."
The desk is set up currently within KKTV's news department; the move to the new building would allow it to have its own space, she said.
At the same time, the station, newsroom and news operation will have more elbow room, including two news sets instead of one, Blanco said.
"It's pretty close in here," she said of KKTV's existing digs on Colorado Avenue. "And so this will give us an opportunity for some breathing room and a little bit of space between people and products that we have to put on.
In addition to much more space, the Ent building's location just off the interstate and Woodmen Road will allow KKTV news personnel to reach all parts of town quickly, Blanco said.
"We loved being downtown," she said. "It's great to be right in the center of everything. And so, it was a difficult decision to make."
But, she added: "Everything sort of lined up for us to take a look at this (new) building."