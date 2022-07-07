King Soopers is making good on its plan to build a massive store in the new Falcon Marketplace shopping center just outside Colorado Springs.
The supermarket chain, part of Cincinnati-based Kroger and a dominant player in the Pikes Peak region's grocery wars, last month took out a $13 million building permit for construction of a 123,000-square-foot store that would anchor Falcon Marketplace, according to Pikes Peak Regional Building Department records.
Falcon Marketplace is going up northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in unincorporated Falcon, just northeast of the Springs' city limits.
A building permit means construction has started or is poised to begin, though King Soopers officials weren't available for comment and its timetable for opening wasn't clear.
Still, Falcon Marketplace and the King Soopers' site are ready to build on now, which could accelerate the store's construction and lead to its opening next year, said Russ Perkins, a principal with the shopping center's developer, Evergreen Devco, a real estate company with offices in Denver, Arizona, California and Utah.
Major engineering work has been completed at Falcon Marketplace, interior roads have been built and utility work is finished, Perkins said.
"They've got a nice, clean flat utility stubbed site to work with," he said.
As a result, and knowing that King Soopers would like to open before the fall and winter holidays, Perkins said he expects the store could open before November 2023, though he added that supply chain troubles and other factors could affect that timing.
"If I were a betting man, I would say they're going to open well before Thanksgiving of next year," Perkins said. "Just because that's one of their prime seasons, is the Thanksgiving to New Year's season. They will make every effort to open before then."
King Soopers will have plenty of company when it does open at Falcon Marketplace.
A Dutch Bros Coffee and a Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant are under construction, while a Panda Express, Super Star Car Wash and Discount Tire automotive store also are coming to the shopping center and have been shown on online marketing materials for many months.
And while not previously announced, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be coming to Falcon Marketplace, Perkins said; a franchisee for the chain purchased a lot in May to the south of Discount Tire, along Meridian Road. Evergreen Devco also is negotiating with a "very popular Mexican (restaurant) chain" that would take a site south of the future Freddy's, Perkins said; he added he's confident that deal will go through.
Also, a multitenant retail building is planned for the corner of Woodmen and Meridian. A nearly 4-acre parcel still is available immediately west of the King Soopers site; a large retailer has shown interest in that property, Perkins said.
King Soopers' store construction is "critical and hugely positive" for Falcon Marketplace and will add to the retail momentum at the shopping center and in the Falcon area, Perkins said.
Stores and free-standing restaurants and retailers typically don't commit to a shopping center until they know for sure an anchor is coming, he said. In the case of Falcon Marketplace, however, tenants and users committed before they knew for sure that King Soopers would build its store, which shows their faith in the area and that they perceive Falcon to be underserviced from a retail standpoint.
"The businesses felt like, in a worst-case scenario, they could make it alone if they had to," Perkins said. "But they know that really their profitability and their resilience in the future requires King Soopers to be open and operating. So everybody is very, very happy with this milestone."
King Soopers said at least four years ago that it would come to Falcon Marketplace and build one of its larger- footprint marketplace stores like the one at the Claremont Ranch shopping center.
An affiliate of the grocery chain purchased 11 acres at Falcon Marketplace in January 2019. The shopping center's original developer, however, ran into financial troubles before it sold Falcon Marketplace in September 2020 to Evergreen Devco.
Since King Soopers said it was coming, Falcon residents have clamored on social media about their desire to see the arrival of the grocery. It would join a Walmart Supercenter, Safeway, Walgreens, McDonald's, Wendy's and dozens of other local and chain retailers, restaurants and service providers that have flocked to the fast-growing area over the last 20-plus years.
Though typical King Soopers groceries are about 65,000 square feet, the chain's marketplace stores are twice as big and have some of the trappings of small department stores.
In addition to groceries and household items, King Soopers' marketplace stores sell clothing, shoes, plates, dinnerware, kitchen and small appliances, housewares, towels and other home décor items. Along with the store, King Soopers will have a nearby fuel station for gas and diesel purchases.
Falcon Marketplace is among several Evergreen Devco projects in the Colorado Springs area.
It also developed the Claremont Ranch Marketplace, which opened in August 2017 southeast of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road on the Springs' east edge and where King Soopers built its first marketplace store in the area.
Evergreen Devco also is constructing a 300-unit apartment complex on the site of the now-demolished Sears department store at the Chapel Hills Mall; the company also plans a 312-unit apartment complex northeast of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street, which will include 8 acres of retail development.