Workers prepare for the opening of a King Soopers marketplace store in August 2017 at the Claremont Ranch Marketplace shopping center, southeast of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road on Colorado Springs' east edge. In June, King Soopers pulled a $13 million building permit for construction of a similar marketplace store that will anchor the Falcon Marketplace shopping center, northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in unincorporated Falcon, just east of the Springs. THE GAZETTE FILE