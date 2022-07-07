King Soopers is making good on its plan to build a massive store in the new Falcon Marketplace shopping center just outside Colorado Springs.
The supermarket chain, part of Cincinnati-based Kroger and a dominant player in the Pikes Peak region's grocery wars, last month took out a $13 million building permit for construction of a 123,000-square-foot store that would anchor Falcon Marketplace, according to Pikes Peak Regional Building Department records.
Falcon Marketplace is going up northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in unincorporated Falcon, just northeast of the Springs' city limits.
A building permit means construction has started or is poised to begin on the store, though King Soopers officials weren't immediately available for comment.
It's unknown when the store would open. But the timetable from pulling the building permit to cutting a ribbon for the store's opening probably would be well over a year, which would put King Soopers' completion in late 2023 or early 2024.
When King Soopers opened a similar-sized store in August 2017 in the Claremont Ranch Marketplace at Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road on the Springs' east edge, construction took just over 1½ years — and that was before supply chain issues that have plagued building projects since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
King Soopers said at least four years ago that it would come to Falcon Marketplace and build one of its larger- footprint marketplace stores like the one at the Claremont Ranch shopping center.
An affiliate of the grocery chain purchased 11 acres at Falcon Marketplace in January 2019. The shopping center's original developer, however, ran into financial troubles before it sold Falcon Marketplace in September 2020.
Since King Soopers said it was coming, Falcon residents have clamored on social media about their desire to see the arrival of the grocery. It would join a Walmart Supercenter, Safeway, Walgreens, McDonald's, Wendy's and dozens of other local and chain retailers, restaurants and service providers that have flocked to the fast-growing area over the last 20-plus years.
Though typical King Soopers groceries are about 65,000 square feet, the chain's marketplace stores are twice as big and have some of the trappings of small department stores.
In addition to groceries and household items, King Soopers' marketplace stores sell clothing, shoes, plates, dinnerware, kitchen and small appliances, housewares, towels and other home décor items. Along with the store, King Soopers will have a nearby fuel station for gas and diesel purchases.
King Soopers will join a Dutch Bros Coffee and a Slim Chickens fast-casual restaurant, which are under construction at Falcon Marketplace. A Panda Express restaurant, Super Star Car Wash and Discount Tire automotive store also are shown on an online marketing brochure for the shopping center.
Falcon Marketplace is being developed by Evergreen Devco, a real estate company with offices in Denver, Arizona, California and Utah.
Among other Springs-area projects, Evergreen Devco also built the Claremont Ranch Marketplace and is constructing a 300-unit apartment complex on the site of the now-demolished Sears department store at the Chapel Hills Mall.
Evergreen Devco officials also couldn't be immediately reached for comment.
Check back with gazette.com and Friday's print edition of The Gazette for more information.