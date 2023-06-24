Ken Block's life was filled with racing and family.

His wins through national rally races and the X Games were the product of a childhood love for the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Though he only ran the race once, in 2005, he spent his most recent years helping to craft the 'Hoonipigasus' to break the course's record and claim his own title as King of the Mountain in 2022. Engine failure in practice kept the custom pink Porsche in the pits on race day.

A snowmobiling accident in January took Block's life at 55 but left behind a family's memories built on dirt roads and tracks they all called home together.

The car has since been repaired and readied once more for the mountain. Lia, 16, one of Ken's three daughters, will drive the car up as the final run of 2023's race in commemoration as part of a show run.

"It's definitely symbolic, it's something that someone else was supposed to be doing," Ken's wife Lucy Block said. "But we're here and we're going to make the best of it and have a good time."

Ken and his black-out racing uniform were synonymous with racing, and his love for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb was obvious.

He filmed "Climbkhana: Pikes Peak" in 2017 while driving a 1965 Ford Mustang dubbed the 'Hoonicorn 2' where he sped up the hill drifting, as he's been known to do in his famous "Gymkhana" videos which have amassed over 500 million views. He was quoted numerous times throughout his career giving the race credit for building his love of the sport — a childhood spent watching the race take place from afar in his Southern California home.

"It made me want to be a rally driver and to eventually race up Pikes Peak," Ken told North Drinkware in October 2022. "That's why I was always interested in Pikes Peak. It was always a dream of mine to be able to race there."

The videos created by Ken, including the film on Pikes Peak, were in part to bring support and acclaim for the sport he found a love for after a childhood on dirt bikes and skateboards.

In 2005, Ken got his chance. He sped a Subaru Impreza WRX STi up the hill in 45:50.9, though the race took place before the track was paved all the way up in 2012. The race enthralled him, but also gave him motivation to do the race again with a car worthy of the mountain — hence the creation of the 'Hoonipigasus' for his second try in last year's field.

Lucy is set to embark on her inaugural mountain test now, competing in the unlimited division for her first time — just two weeks ago was her first experience driving the track.

Her drive will take place in a 2024 Sierra Echo EV Block Edition. Across much of the vehicle are logos for the foundation started in Ken's memory: The 43 Institute. The goal of the foundation is to give more opportunities to those in creative industries — Ken was a co-founder of DC Shoes and eventually Hoonigan, an automotive media and apparel company.

"My biggest accomplishments have always been being a mother to my kids and a strong, supportive wife. Being given the opportunity to drive to the summit for Ken at Pikes Peak is an honor," Lucy said in a statement to Hypercraft. "He gave so much to the action sports community. Driving (the) Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gives us a way to carry Ken's spirit forward and do something he was excited to do himself. We are eager to be able to use this opportunity to create awareness around 43 Institute, and celebrate my husband's love for motorsports and innovation."

SIERRA Cars and Hypercraft, the creators of the car, will sell "Block Edition" versions of the electric vehicle with similar artwork to benefit the foundation. From the proceeds, the Block family will send $43,000 to The 43 Institute.