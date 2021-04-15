“Mare of Easttown”
Cast: Kate Winslet (“Titanic”), Julianne Nicholson (“The Outsider”), Jean Smart (“Watchmen”), Evan Peters (“WandaVision”), Guy Pearce (“Memento”), David Denman (“The Office”), Angourie Rice (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”)
Airs: The seven-part limited series premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.
The premise: Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) is a detective living in the close-knit community she grew up in. When a murder upsets daily life in her small town, Mare has to confront past expectations as her own life crumbles around her.
The limited series was created by Brad Inglesby (“The Way Back”), who grew up in the area where the program is set. All episodes are directed by Craig Zobel (“The Leftovers”).
Highs: Mare Sheehan’s life is a mess. Her kids can’t stand her, she argues with her mother frequently and she had a contentious divorce from her husband, who just moved into the house right behind her. Although she’s a local hero, earning herself the nickname Lady Hawk for hitting a game-winning shot that earned Easttown High a state basketball title, Mare’s personal relationships are a disaster and her life hasn’t gone as planned.
To be fair, Mare’s life has been on the edge of disaster since her father died when she was 13. And if you consider the recent loss of her son and the unsolved missing person case that’s now a year old, in many ways it’s easy to see why this police detective is always in a foul mood. Somewhat ironically, this makes Mare enjoyable to watch, due to the magnificence of Kate Winslet.
This is a role unlike anything we’ve seen Winslet in before. We see her vape, drink, have casual sex, curse like a sailor and break the law she’s sworn to uphold. Easily irritated and with a prickly personality only a cactus could appreciate, no one’s heart will go on for Mare Sheehan.
Despite being immensely unlikable, Mare might go down as one of Winslet’s finest roles. Aside from mastering an almost impossible to duplicate regional accent, Winslet also manages to make someone who pushes away everyone close to her extremely intriguing. Feisty and determined, when she has a bona fide case to work, Mare is like a dog with a bone. She’s not going to let it go.
Mare’s life may be a disaster, but if there’s one thing she excels at it’s being a detective.
Throughout the series, viewers will get an in-depth look at Mare’s personal life as she works on a murder case. Her relationships with her ex-husband, Frank, played by an almost unrecognizable David Denman (Roy from “The Office”), her oldest daughter Siobhan (Angourie Rice) and a partner she doesn’t want to work with (Evan Peters) all feel sincere.
Mare’s love/hate relationship with her mother, Helen (Jean Smart), however, provides some of the series most memorable moments. The duo treat each other terribly but also clearly love each other. Their conversations are some of the most authentic parent/adult child discussions you’ll ever see in a TV program. Winslet and Smart are brilliant when onscreen together.
While we see Mare struggle, viewers will also see her at her best, which is when she’s working. A strong woman who’s a police officer solving a murder in a small town will remind many of “Broadchurch.” It’s a fair comparison, since both series will prove equally addictive.
Lows: There are a number of plot lines that seem out of place. Since Easttown is a small town, Mare has some kind of personal connection to almost every person involved in the murder she’s investigating. This seems like a massive conflict of interest.
Strangely, Mare has two different suitors. Considering her cantankerous personality, this makes no sense.
There are also multiple storylines to track. With everyone a suspect, you might need to buy some string and index cards to create your own detective board to keep track of the action.
Grade: (A-): ”Mare of Easttown” is a riveting and compelling series. I devoured the five episodes I had access to and was ready for more. With Winslet at the top of her game, this is a show you don’t want to miss.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones