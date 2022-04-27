A preliminary hearing has been set for a Black Forest man accused of killing Kara Nichols, who went missing nearly 10 years ago, an El Paso County judge ruled Wednesday.

The Sept. 15 hearing will go over more than 17,000 pages of evidence, said a lawyer for Joel Hollendorfer, who is accused of killing 19-year-old Nichols, an aspiring model, and lying about it for years as her remains decomposed in a shallow grave on his Black Forest property.

In a court hearing earlier this month, lawyers asked for more time to go over 15,397 pages of evidence. Since then, about 1,700 more pages have been added for lawyers to study.

A judge will decide if the evidence is enough for a trial.

In early February, the Sheriff's Office announced that investigators found human remains belonging to Nichols on the 9600 block of Burgess Road in Black Forest.

An affidavit alleges that Hollendorfer met with Nichols after she advertised "escort services" and strangled her.

Nichols was reported missing Oct. 14, 2012, after no one had seen or heard from her in five days. Hollendorfer was questioned by police after her disappearance, but no arrests were made, and the case drifted into cold-case status until early 2022, when investigators spoke with a previously uncooperative witness who said Hollendorfer had confessed to the killing. He also told her where the body was buried.

Hollendorfer has been in custody since Feb. 7, when he was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Later that month, the charges against him were upgraded to first-degree murder, and bond was revoked.

He appeared in court Wednesday in an orange prison jumpsuit, with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Fourth Judicial District Judge William Bain told those involved in the case — including law enforcement agencies — to not talk about Hollendorfer's murder case outside of the court, with defense attorney Charlotte Ankeny saying that the case has gained national and international attention.