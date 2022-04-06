Friends and family of Kara Nichols had hoped a Wednesday hearing in El Paso County might bring them a little closer to the answers, and justice, they've sought for almost a decade.

Instead, defense attorneys for the man accused of Nichols’ 2012 murder — 46-year-old Joel Hollendorfer of Black Forest — successfully argued for a three-week postponement. The case is now set to return to court April 27, for a consideration of evidence and likely prelude to a preliminary hearing that will determine if the man accused of killing the 19-year-old aspiring model, and lying about it for years as her remains decomposed in a shallow grave on his property, will go to trial.

Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain agreed to the postponement to give the defense time to review an “extremely voluminous” amount of paper discovery — 15,397 digitalized pages — that only arrived earlier in the day Wednesday.

“We have received some media. I believe that came in last week, but no paper discovery until that notification today. … (and) sounds like the discovery we got a notification for today is new. It’s none of the discovery dating back 10 years. So we do not have it all yet,” said defense attorney Charlotte Ankeny.

Prosecutor Christina Perroni said that the person in charge of discovery at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had been out of the office. She’d only received the pages March 25, and immediately shared them with the defense, but due to a “glitch,” they didn’t make it to their destination until April 6.

There's more to come, she said. Just how much, no one knows, an argument that appeared to sway Bain from an original push to get the defense and prosecution to move ahead with setting a date for the preliminary hearing.

“I don’t believe we know how many more pages we are to expect. That’s what the three weeks will inform us on,” said Ankeny. “This hasn’t been downloaded yet, so I don’t even know what is in this 15,397 pages.”

Nichols was reported missing Oct. 14, 2012, after no one had seen or heard from her in five days. Hollendorfer was questioned by police after her disappearance, but no arrests were made, and the case drifted into cold-case status until early 2022, when investigators spoke with a previously uncooperative witness who said Hollendorfer had confessed to the killing. He also told her where the body was buried.

A subsequent search of Hollendorfer’s property in the 9600 block of Burgess Road turned up human remains, later confirmed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to be Nichols.

Hollenorfer has been in custody since Feb. 7, when he was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Later that month, the charges against him were upgraded to first-degree murder and bond was revoked. He appeared in court Wednesday in orange prison neons, with freshly cropped hair and his hands cuffed behind his back.

Nichols’ family spokesperson Michelle Bart told a group of reporters gathered outside the courthouse after the hearing that the family was disappointed there’d been another delay.

“They feel like every second we’re in court, after the finding of their daughter, is pouring salt into the wound,” said Bart. “We don’t understand the ruling that took place today. Because, as the judge pointed out, why not just set the preliminary hearing with the three weeks in mind and call it a day, and let’s stop wasting taxpayer dollars? (But) so be it. We’ll be back here in three weeks.”

Though the family didn’t attend Wednesday’s hearing in person, Bart said they watched via web conferencing.

“I just have to say to all of you and all of the folks behind you, imagine watching something like this about your daughter,” Bart said. “A reporter asked me how I was doing in the courtroom. I was doing fine, until I talked with Julia and Paul Nichols.”