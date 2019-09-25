Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative contract agreement with a coalition of unions representing more than 85,000 workers, including 3,100 in Colorado, averting a 7-day strike scheduled to begin Oct. 14.
The California-based health care giant said the four-year agreement includes annual pay increases, maintains employee benefits and creates a program to help reduce the national shortage of health care workers. The contract was reached after five months of talks and must be ratified by members of 11 unions representing its workers, including Service Employees International Union Local 105 in Denver. Voting is expected to be completed by the end of October.
In Colorado, workers will receive a 3% raise in the first year; they will get a 2% raise and a 1% lump-sum payment in the second, third and fourth years of the tentative contract. Some West Coast workers will receive a 3% raise in all four years of the contract, while workers in Hawaii and on the East Coast will get expanded retirement benefits.
“We greatly respect and value our employees who deliver on our mission every day,” said Ariene Peasnall, Kaiser’s interim chief human resources officer. “This agreement is a testament to the dedication, compassion and skill those employees bring to work every day and demonstrates that Kaiser Permanente and the coalition have a shared commitment to affordability for our members.”
The agreement includes a pharmacy plan that gives employees an incentive to use an existing mail-order prescription service, maintains the existing defined-benefit pension plan and bars outsourcing or subcontracting of certain jobs. The contract also would create a $130 million education fund for Kaiser employees in California, adds $250 for employee travel as part of the tuition reimbursement program and allows employees to move into new roles after training and education with a guarantee that wages will not be reduced.
“This agreement will allow us to rebuild the worker-management partnership that has been so important to all of us in making Kaiser successful over the last 20 years,” said Georgette Bradford, an ultrasound technologist at Kaiser in Sacramento.
“Reaching an agreement was not easy, it had lots of twists and turns, but in the end we accomplished what we set out to do — reach an agreement that is good for patients, workers and our communities.”
Kaiser operates two clinics in Colorado Springs with a third to open in 2021 as well as two more in Pueblo. The four offices employ 150 people, including 51 union members.
