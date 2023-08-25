After less than two hours of deliberation on Friday, the jury presiding over the case of Gregory Lee found him not guilty of killing a homeless man in El Paso County last year.

Lee and another man had been accused of killing Jose Delgado-Diaz on Oct. 10. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Delgado-Diaz matched the description of the man who started a fire at a homeless camp in Stratmoor Hills that morning. His body was found behind the Deja Vu strip club near the fire just hours after it began.

As Judge Robin Chittum read the not-guilty verdict to the court, Lee could be seen being consoled by his defense attorneys.

Closing arguments heard attorneys take repeated jabs at each other's cases, with Lee's defense insisting to the jury that the prosecution had not provided evidence that Lee was responsible for Delgado-Diaz's death.

"The prosecution wants you to find him (Lee) guilty by assumptions, because they don't have any evidence," defense attorney Summer Woods said.

Woods went on to describe the investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office as "hasty" and the subsequent prosecution of Lee as "speculative."

The defense throughout Lee's trial has insinuated that the other man arrested for Delgado-Diaz's death, Gabriel Clark, acted alone when he stabbed Delgado-Diaz.

The theory of the prosecution was that Clark stabbed and killed Delgado-Diaz, but at the behest of Lee, and used Lee own knife, which was never recorded by law enforcement, to commit the killing.

Prosecutors Grant Libby and David Illingworth attempted at trial to state that Lee ran the homeless camp where the fire had taken place, and that he used his status in the community to enact "mob justice" and have Delgado-Diaz killed for setting the fire.

During closing arguments, the prosecution played an audio recording of Lee saying "we got rid of the troublemaker," numerous times in an attempt to show that Lee was a part of Delgado-Diaz's killing.

"Ladies and gentlemen, they got the troublemaker," Libby said to the jury. "This was street justice ... there is no other explanation for why he would say that."

In turn, the defense argued that Lee had nothing to do with Delgado-Diaz's killing, and that Lee wasn't a vicious leader, but someone searching for a better community.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Greg wanted a home ... and a safe community for those who did not have one," Woods said.

Woods also took exception to many parts of the District Attorney Office's prosecution of Lee, citing a lack of evidence and alleging that the prosecution deliberately hid evidence from the jury to get a guilty conviction.

Woods stated that she found a significant problem with the lack of testimony from any of the individuals who were recorded on the 7-Eleven surveillance footage entered into evidence by the prosecution.

The prosecution used that surveillance tape, where several individuals — including Lee and Clark, can be seen talking before Delgado-Diaz's death — to claim that Lee was "at the center," attempting to persuade everyone to hunt down Delgado-Diaz.

Woods expressed her concern over the prosecution's inability to get anyone besides Clark on the surveillance footage to testify to what was being said at the 7-Eleven before the group left, and before Clark killed Delgado-Diaz.

"They hid evidence from you ... because they want you to speculate and make assumptions," Woods said to the jury. "He (Lee) is innocent, he did not kill Jose (Delgado-Diaz), and he did not ask Gabe (Clark) to kill him."

Clark testified for the defense on Thursday, but declined to answer any questions from the defense, invoking his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

Libby, during the prosecution's rebuttal closing argument, said that the prosecution did not hide evidence from the jury.

"We haven't heard from those witnesses," Libby said in regard to the individuals on the 7-Eleven surveillance footage. "It's not because we're hiding evidence."

After the verdict was read, Woods informed the court the defense would be filing a motion to seal Lee's case. A hearing was set for Thursday to review the case's potential sealing, and allow for Delgado-Diaz' family to make any objections.

Lee was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond in December. Clark, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other charges, is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $250,000 bond. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 30.