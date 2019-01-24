I thought I’d experienced the spectrum of shady beer — gold, red, brown, black, sparkly and even (gak) green — until last week, when I popped open a bottle of Local Relic’s Butterfly Pea Saison and poured up a glass.
I had to do a double-take: The suds were a deep, rich, lovely purple. After a Google image search confirmed that was, indeed, the brew’s proper hue, I proceeded to enjoy my Butterfly Pea Saison, which didn’t taste too purple at all.
Used to be, it was pretty safe to judge a beer, or at least anticipate its taste, by looking at its color. A blonde tasted blond, red tasted red, and so on. But then craft went boom, and those old rules no longer strictly apply.
“A lot of brewers are out there kind of half-trying to subvert people’s expectations,” said certified BJCP beer judge and Brew Brothers of Pikes Peak member Josh Howard.
Those who hew to old stereotypes could wind up missing out, said Howard, who sent one of his friends, a drinker of Miller Lite who claimed to hate dark beers, to Pikes Peak Brewing Co., with instructions to try the Monument brewery’s English Mild.
“It’s a dark beer, almost a porter or stout in color, and he tried it and said, ‘Oh my God, that’s really good.’ If I hadn’t told him to try it, he wouldn’t have done it because he would have assumed it was a dark beer and he doesn’t like dark beers,” he said. “So yes, I think that color sometimes will dissuade people from trying a beer if they have expectations about what that color means about the style.”
Things can get especially confusing with IPAs, he said.
“Calling an India Pale Ale pale anymore almost doesn’t make any kind of sense. You can have a black IPA now, a red IPA,” he said.
The color of the beer itself comes from the amount of roasting of the grains used to extract the sugar.
“If they’ve been kilned to a darker color, the higher the Lovibond scale number, the darker the roast and the darker the beer,” Howard said. “You can kind of play with it like watercolor, to adjust the color.”
Despite the popular theory that darker beers contain more alcohol, there’s actually no correlation between a beer’s color and alcohol content.
“Brewers can design a beer to be whatever they want, the look, taste, alcohol content,” Howard said. “A Belgian golden is a good example of a beer that’s approaching 9 or 10 percent, but that has a really light color to it. I think some people can get caught unawares by that.”