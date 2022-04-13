Local Republicans must hold another assembly to elect candidates to the House District 21 primary ballot in the race to represent southern El Paso County following a judge's order.
At the March 19 assembly, Karl Dent, who is embroiled in several legal cases, beat out current House District Rep. Mary Bradfield and Juli Henry. He was slated to be the only candidate on the ballot. Bradfield missed the ballot by .08% of the vote of 41 delegates.
Another assembly offers Bradfield and Henry a chance at the primary ballot.
"I am thrilled there is another opportunity to do this House District assembly again this time with an accurate delegate and alternate list," Bradfield said.
The results of the assembly were overturned because Judge Marie Moses determined Tuesday in Denver District Court that El Paso County GOP Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins "had no authority to unilaterally and covertly" add a voting delegate to the House District 21 assembly and required the entire assembly to be held again no later than April 24.
The voting delegate in question was not present at the precinct caucus where she was nominated, the court documents said. Tonkins added her later at the request of Dent and another person. The two said they nominated the delegate in question to serve.
Assembly Chairwoman Teresa Cheek had concerns about the delegates and submitted the results of the assembly "under protest."
"While errors are understandable, the actions of our party chairwoman have repeatedly shown blatant bias in favor of certain candidates over others, and it is well within the realm of possibility that the lists were altered with the goal of favoring one candidate at the expense of another," Cheek wrote, according to court documents.
The troubled House District 21 assembly was one of several El Paso County assemblies where allegations of wrongdoing have been raised. Republicans brought forward concerns about the voting process in County Commission District 1, northern El Paso County, and in House District 15, western El Paso County to the state party, who declined to intervene.
The complaints followed accusations from candidates about party leadership bias that led some to skip the assembly process altogether.
El Paso County Republican Party Vice Chair Karl Schneider boycotted the County Assembly to protest the unscrupulous activities of the party leadership during the past year, he said. He called on her to resign again on Wednesday following the numerous problems he has seen.
"We have problems in our Party today because our Chair actively chooses to not follow the bylaws in order to achieve her ends. My request to her and the Secretary is to resign," he wrote in an email.
Dent's candidacy also has caused some controversy within the party because he was convicted of felony trespassing related to a domestic-violence case. He is appealing that conviction. He also was recently found guilty of violating a civil protection order related to the same incident and is scheduled to be sentenced next week. He is also facing animal-abuse charges related to a dogfight that he argues he cannot be held responsible for because he was not present.
Brenda Miller, who filed the case against the outcome of the House District 21 assembly, also asked the state party to convene a vacancy committee to name a candidate in case Dent's probation is revoked.
Dent declined to comment right away on the judge's ruling.
Tonkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has denied all allegations of bias in the past.
The Gazette's Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.