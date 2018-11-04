Start by using facts and data.
Remember that success is not a zero-sum game. We all do better when we all do better.
Listen harder to others, try to really understand where they’re coming from, because collaboration can only happen at the speed of trust.
Keep disagreements to the issues.
Turn a deaf ear to the hollow partisan shouting. And an outstretched hand to those with good intentions.
Celebrate hard work over success while honoring impact, not power.
Value progress over partisanship (and multiplication over division).
In other words, don’t define yourself by your enemies, because there’s no profit in it. Define yourself by your friends, because when the mud hits the fan, they’ll be the ones standing by you, helping you keep your promises.
Keep strengthening that collaboration muscle. Put people over party.
And of course, fund transportation, train a 21st century workforce, expand affordable housing and get medical costs under control.
Remember that every one of those pieces of legislation starts with a conversation. Enjoy that conversation. Don’t get stuck on “Democratic ideas” or “Republican ideas.” Focus on solutions that do the greatest good for the most people. Build a model of compromise that will endure long beyond your tenure, even your life.
Hopefully at the end, you and your colleagues will be able to call each other friends.
In short: Work hard, be nice, never quit!