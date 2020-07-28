DENVER — Adjusting a Broncos buff around his neck, ready for the next time he must mask up, John Elway defined "success" in 2020 — the year football will be played during a pandemic.
“The bottom line is we’ve got to win,” Elway said Tuesday. “That’s ultimately the bottom line.”
Great to see Elway’s competitive juices haven’t lessened one drop since the day he joined the Broncos as a 23-year-old rookie quarterback.
But that definition is innn ... commm ... pleeete.
What is the true measure of success in a pandemic? Somehow navigating 32 teams through a full 16 games ... plus the postseason.
Sure, Drew Lock lighting up the Tennessee Titans in the season opener Sept. 14 would be sweet. And seeing Von Miller get back to the old Von Miller would bring smiles across Colorado even if his fans are prohibited from attending games at Empower Field at Mile High.
“I do sense that he’s got a hunger to his game and his attitude that I don’t think he’s had the last few years in the league,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said of Miller, who reported to Broncos headquarters Tuesday with a ripped physique and a full head of hair dyed copper.
But this season represents one of the most difficult undertakings in the NFL's 100 years. Just getting through it will represent a huge success. And the only way it works is if the players themselves commit to a lifestyle that's far from perfect for a wealthy celebrity who is used to living the good life in his 20s or 30s.
The Broncos' franchise is doing its part. Fourteen straight days of COVID-19 tests to open training camp. Fumigated facilities. A 32-page guidebook put together by task force supervisor Brittany Bowlen, whose work so far, it should be noted, earned another round of applause from team president Joe Ellis. Exhaustive protocols that include players eating together in two shifts.
Shoot, Fangio already has an interim head coach in mind in case he contracts the coronavirus.
"We're going to try hard to avoid that," he said.
It’s a popular exercise to bag on the NFL for how it conducts certain aspects of its business. Roger Goodell is usually the target. But the lengths the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and NFL are going to in order to conduct their seasons are absolutely amazing, and the results so far are impressive.
The NHL announced zero positive results among 800 coronavirus tests during the second week of training camp. The NBA reported zero positives among the 346 players in its Florida bubble. And while the Miami Marlins owned headlines after 19 players tested positive, the real news was this: there was not one positive test among the other 29 teams. Not a single one. Incredible.
Now the impetus is on the NFL players themselves. It's a big ask but comes with big rewards, if you’ve seen the stacks of money these guys make. Will coaches, players and staff stick to the extensive demands placed on them?
“We’re not in a bubble, but we’re going to have to behave and act like we are,” said Broncos president Joe Ellis.
One word can sum up the message delivered when the roster reported to UCHealth Training Center: commitment. Come to think of it, the message is the same one you and I have been hearing for months on end. It should be an easier sell when game checks include that many zeros.
“I just think we have to appeal to their intelligence, their pride, their responsibility that, hey, this is different. You do not have the freedom that you normally used to have,” Fangio said.
When the NFL schedule is released each year, coaches inevitably revert to a time-honored evaluation: It’s not who you play, but when you play them. That will be doubly accurate when a star quarterback is forced to quarantine for the required 10 days — in all likelihood recovering his health in short order but missing up to two games. During a pandemic, you can't overpay for a quality backup QB.
And that's not even taking into account the players who ultimately choose to opt-out. The Broncos learned Tuesday that backup defensive lineman Kyle Peko chose to sit out this season. He's got a heck of a good reason. His wife is a rock star who last year beat cancer.
“I have not heard of anybody else so far. There’s been some rumblings about a couple guys but (they) have not heard anything else yet,” Elway said.
No word if fans will be allowed to attend games. Expect government officials from the city and state to make that decision for the Broncos.
“They’re proceeding with caution and so are we,” Ellis said. “I don’t have a set number of fans, nor do I know when fans will be in the stands.”
Hmmm. You know what? I was wrong about Elway’s definition of success in 2020. He was right on the money. Instead of fumbles or interceptions, the teams that finish with the fewest number of positive virus tests probably will be the ones who finish in the playoff money.
“It is what it is. Whoever handles this the best, they will probably have the most success,” Elway said.
Nobody loves a good motivational T-shirt more than the Broncos. (OK, maybe the kids at the state wrestling tournament.) Broncos HQ is full of "Iron Sharpens Iron" and "No I in TEAM."
As the long journey toward the 2020 NFL season took another step forward, Elway added one that can be applied to all walks of life at one of the most difficult times we're going to see.
“We can’t sit here and bitch about it,” Elway said.
“We’ve got to realize it’s part of it, and we’ve got to deal with it and stay with our nose to the grindstone. This is not going to be over in a month. It’s going to take us six months. As long as we realize the length of this and how long this commitment is going to be, then we’ve got a chance to be successful.”