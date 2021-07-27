ENGELWOOD — Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis made one thing clear Tuesday: the Broncos are not for sale — yet.
In a pre-training camp press conference, Ellis addressed the Broncos' ownership situation, tangled since the death of owner Pat Bowlen in June 2019. Most recently, the lawsuit to determine the future ownership of the team between Bowlen's two eldest daughters — Amie Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace — and his trust, which includes Ellis, was dismissed July 14. It's unclear whether the two sides agreed to a settlement.
While Ellis wouldn't answer specific questions regarding the case because of legal confidentiality, he did answer questions about when the Broncos' ownership situation might be resolved. Ellis explained the Broncos "are committed to a timely, responsible and orderly determination of ownership" after the 2021 season, in which he intends to steps down as the controlling owner.
"Until the season's over, you're not going to hear a whole lot about the future ownership of the team," Ellis said. "We'll have a transition — yours truly won't be the controlling owner by some time in the spring or early summer. I can't put a tight deadline on it, but believe me, we need to get it resolved."
Ellis said there are a few options for what will happen to the team by 2022. It can stay in the family with Brittany Bowlen, one of Bowlen's seven children who has publicly expressed interest in controlling the team. The team could also be sold.
The preferred outcome of the trustees puts the team in the hands of Brittany Bowlen, the team's vice president of strategic initiatives. For that to happen, Ellis explained, all members of the Bowlen family must agree to the deal — something that won't be easy to do, as Klemmer and Wallace want the team sold.
"In some form, her being able to run the team is in consideration, for sure," Ellis said. "It will require some conditions from beneficiaries and others, perhaps. If she is going to run it, that conclusion will be made sometime next year as well. ... If Brittany is going to move forward, there's going to have to be an agreement among all the family members in some form that she can do that.
"I think she's got the potential to do this but we'll have to see how it plays out."
It's clear all parties are ready to move forward, including the fan base. Ellis said he understands that and he as well is ready to move on.
"I think it's needed. I think it's needed for the organization, I think it's needed for the family, I think it's needed for the fans. Not that it matters, but I think it's needed for me, too.
"We'll see what happens."