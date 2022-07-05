A fight over a proposed gas station near Ivywild is headed to the Colorado Springs City Council after neighbors raised concerns about increased crime, traffic, light and noise pollution.
A new Kum & Go is proposed for the corner of South 8th and West Brookside streets, the home of the now-shuttered Consignment Gallery. Iowa-based Kum & Go has purchased adjacent lots and the site where the station could be built is about 1 acre.
The Colorado Springs Planning Commission sided with the neighborhood on a 4-1 vote in June, deciding a gas station would not be compatible with the neighborhood. The consolidated gas station lot would share a property line with an apartment complex that serves low-income residents to the east. Windows in that complex look toward the site.
"I do not think this is harmonious with the neighborhood," Chairman Scott Hente said.
Commissioner Andrea Slattery said it was a lot to ask the neighborhood to accept a change from a daytime retail store to a 24/7 gas station.
The company has appealed the Planning Commission's decision and the City Council may vote on the project on July 26, city spokesman Max D'Onofrio said.
The property is already zoned for commercial use, a designation that allows for a gas station. Normally, plans for a gas station allowed by the existing zoning would not be reviewed by the commission, but neighbors filed two appeals in an attempt to overturn the staff's decision to allow the project.
Jon Severson, who operated gas stations in the Midwest, was among the neighbors who appealed the project and told the commission Kum & Go's plans to try to control traffic, particularly large trucks making deliveries from turning onto Brookside Street and traveling through the neighborhood, would likely fail.
"We are going to have traffic issues on Brookside all day long," he said.
Neighbor Eric Nicol also presented Colorado Springs police data that showed on average gas stations around town make about 133 calls to the police annually and that could equate to disturbances near his home every three nights.
A petition against the project also has drawn more than 300 signatures, said Paula Ann Miller, an Ivywild resident.
Representatives for Kum & Go told the Planning Commission the company made modifications to the site plans to ease light and noise pollution that could spill over to the neighborhood. To help buffer the apartments from the gas station, the company would put up landscaping and a retaining wall. The station also would sit 45 feet from the apartments, said Robert Fiebig, real estate development manager.
He noted the station would replace a vacant lot behind the consignment store that had problems with crime and homeless people camping on the site. Kum & Go also would eliminate parking areas at the former consignment store that back out onto Brookside that do not meet city code and fix drainage issues that send water to adjacent property, representatives for the company said.
Recently, a fence has gone up around the proposed Kum & Go site, prompting neighbors to question whether the company intended to start demolition ahead of a council decision.
A demolition permit has not been issued for any of the five parcels, said Greg Dingrando, a spokesman for the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. But companies can prepare sites as much as necessary before receiving a demolition permit, he said.
Kum & Go spokesman Taylor Boland said his company did not answer questions about sites not yet under construction.