In the sci-fi movie, “Minority Report,” a special PreCrime police department of the future has psychics on staff called “precogs” who can actually predict when crimes are going to happen. Based on their forecasts, the police go out and arrest criminals before they commit their crimes, and soon enough, crime is pretty much eliminated.
With crime rates skyrocketing in Colorado, the Denver Police Department is launching something kind of similar. Using past crime data, predictive analysis and crime heat maps that indicate where and when crimes are most likely to happen, the department plans to increase their policing in certain “hot spots."
The goal, Denver police chief Paul Pazen explained, is “to prevent the crimes from happening in the first place.”
There is another important piece of the new approach, a “collaborative policing model” that is being tried in many cities around the country right now in the wake of George Floyd’s killing a year ago.
"The legitimacy of law enforcement took a major hit over the 12 months, between George Floyd’s murder and heavy-handed tactics employed to manage protests," said David Pyrooz, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Boulder. "Even citizens who are far removed from the realities of street life began to question business-as-usual public safety. For the first time in three decades, less than a majority of the general public had confidence in the police."
Pazen said Wednesday that police in Denver will begin to work with community members, local businesses, local nonprofits and mental health professionals to establish relationships with area residents.
The strategy will include more foot and bike patrols and city partners walking the neighborhoods to talk with residents and connect them with services they might need, the Gazette’s Hannah Metzger reported this week, including the Denver Fire Department, Office of Economic Development, Human Services, Gang Reduction Initiative and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
“We’re taking a whole of government, whole of community approach, including collaboration with other city partners and community organizations,” Pazen said. “The most important resource in addressing violent crime is our neighbors. They are the eyes and ears.”
Mayor Hancock said Wednesday the huge rise in crime in Colorado and across the country came as a result of the shock of the pandemic. But Pyrooz thinks it has more to do with policing and the attitudes toward police.
"It’s far from settled as to whether COVID-19, social unrest, or some combination of the two were the principal reasons for the rise in violence," said Pyrooz. "The data I’ve analyzed in Denver pins the timing of the upswing in violence to the legitimacy crisis in policing. It’s too early to identify what precise mechanism is at work, but there is preliminary evidence pointing to "depolicing" in Denver," which Pyrooz defines as when officers pull back from proactive policing in response to public criticism.
On the surface, the department's new high visibility "repolicing" push, with more cops in problem neighborhoods, seems to be exactly the opposite of what a city task force formed to recommend police reforms proposed two days before the department launched its new approach.
“We just hope that people don’t fall for the public safety propaganda that justifies expanded policing into vulnerable communities,” Lisa Calderón, chief of staff for Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, told a local media outlet.
“We’ve asked for the opposite of more police.”
The task force wants police to stop forcibly removing people from homeless camps, move officers out of schools, automatically fire officers who kill an unarmed person, and minimize unnecessary police interaction.
But you look deeper at their recommendations and they also want to:
• "Expand the role of the community in establishing oversight, improving accountability, training law enforcement and creating public safety policy.”
• "Implement new standards for police interactions with the community that are determined by community members via an open, transparent and collaborative process."
• "Support and create community-led, non-law enforcement institutions, workshops, mental health training and harm reduction training to enable communities to help each other."
I heard some echoes of those recommendations in Pazen’s words on Wednesday.
“This is a call to action to our residents, to our faith-based groups, to our neighborhood associations, and those that want to help Denver become the safest most equitable city in America."
He said police will be “working to build and strengthen those relationships so we can report crime and safety issues … while fully developing the support of our residents in order to have residents and business owners take a more collaborative approach, a more supportive approach, to their own safety.”
It sounds like both sides want the community to share the load. For those willing to look for it, that's what you call common ground.
"Crime fighting is collaborative," said Pyrooz. "It requires community involvement and data-informed strategies. That means a diverse body of constituents working together to reduce violence in Denver."
There are concerns about the new approach. The technology that enables police to zero in on high crime hot spots can also be threatening to civil liberties and personal privacy in "over-policed" communities.
Some might say that police are “profiling” certain neighborhoods, assuming the worst.
Pazen tried to address that concern Wednesday. “Highlighting these areas, I want to make it perfectly clear, we are not serving an indictment to the residents or the business owners in these areas, but rather committing our efforts as a city, as a community and as a police department to reduce violent crime in these areas, to help these residents and business owners improve their safety.”
Whether that helps or hurts depends on the goodwill of individuals in the department and in our communities.
And really, in the long run, aren’t those two one in the same, community and police?
Sir Robert Peele, the man who created the first professional police force in London in the 1800s, wrote the very first Principles of Law Enforcement, including this axiom:
“The police, at all times, should maintain a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and the public are the police.”
Amen, Sir Peele.
That's a principle that is just as relevant at this fraught moment as it was when policing was first invented.