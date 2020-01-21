The young man behind the counter at an Austin Bluffs Popeye’s was confused.
Was I really asking for a chicken sandwich?
This was September, at the height of American chicken sandwich mania. Popeye’s had introduced a new sandwich, which served as a proclamation of battle with fast-food icon Chick-fil-A.
Bedlam ensued with long lines and shortages at Popeye’s, which soon announced the chicken sandwich had sold out. How could the chain, overseen by fast-food brainiacs, run out of its signature sandwich?
Or was the shortage all part of a brilliant publicity plan?
In September, I missed the sold-out announcement, which led to the confusion. I was honestly ordering a chicken sandwich and the young Popeye’s worker was honestly wondering if I had arrived from another planet.
Didn’t I know, he asked politely, that it was impossible right now to savor a Popeye’s chicken sandwich? As in, anywhere?
The mania reached its height in early November when the chicken sandwich finally returned to Popeye’s. Epic lines formed across the nation. Ricoh McClain cut to the front of one of those lines Nov. 4 in Maryland and refused to move when Kelvin Davis strongly suggested he head to the back of the line.
McClain used a knife to kill Davis, police said. Three dozen people, including young children, were nearby during the chicken sandwich murder.
“For you to get that angry over anything; for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence . . . is a very sad and tragic day,” a police spokeswoman said.
We average nearly 45 murders per day in America. Somehow, the chicken sandwich murder became national news.
At this point, you expect me to write of the comic absurdity of all this. You expect me to complain of how astoundingly shallow we are as Americans to show such ridiculous devotion to fast food. You expect direction toward a more weighty subject like, say, the fires in Australia.
But that’s not where I’m headed.
Used to be, neighbors talked of the sermon they heard on Sunday. One neighbor heard the sermon at the Baptist church, another at the Catholic church, another at the Methodist church, another at ...
Forget that conversation. Only 37 percent of Americans, according to Pew Research, attend church weekly.
Or neighbors talked of an especially popular TV series. “Gunsmoke.” “All in the Family.” “Seinfeld.” Hundreds of options on cable stations and streaming fragmented our viewing. More than 106 million Americans watched the final episode of “M*A*S*H," a level of sitcom dominance never to be seen again.
Or, in good times, Colorado neighbors talked all things Broncos. This still happens, of course, but not anywhere close to the level of the glory days of 1997 to 2015, when the Broncos traveled to the playoffs 12 times and won three Super Bowls.
This leaves fast food.
If you mention your enthusiasm for the movie “The Two Popes,” someone without a NetFlix subscription will offer a blank stare. But if you mention that you prefer Popeye’s new chicken sandwich to the one offered since 1946 by Chick-fil-A, you could easily be on a journey to an argument, and it might stray from the taste. Chick-fil-A is beloved by many and despised by many, too. Politics and lifestyle choices and a grand variety of uncomfortable topics soon could invade the conversation.
We bond and bicker over fast food to a level found nowhere else on Earth. It’s part of the charm, and curse, of being an American in 2020.
This month, I returned to the Popeye’s on Austin Bluffs Parkway and asked if the chicken sandwich was available.
Again, there was surprise.
Of course, workers said, the sandwich is here.
“Everyone is loving it,” the manager announced, “but we’re never going to run out again.”
I ordered the hot, as in spicy, version of the sandwich. It blazed with fire, enough to make my head feel a little light after a few bites. The pickle countered with sour. The grease was glorious. It was a fun excursion in fast-food adventure.
Did the sandwich change my life?
No.
But it did deliver a rarity in 2020 America:
A universally popular conversation topic.