The dictionary defines a “haven” as a place of safety or refuge. It is my contention that Colorado Springs is a haven, especially when compared to many other cities in the United States and throughout the world.

It helps to think Colorado Springs is a place of “safety and refuge” if you've grown up and spent your early adult years in a large metropolitan area on the East Coast. From the age of five to 33, I lived mainly in Baltimore.

I found moving to Colorado Springs an immediate release from traffic problems, serious air pollution, violent crime, urban crowding, and large areas of deteriorating housing.

And then there are the obvious positives of Colorado Springs — a spectacular natural setting dominated by Pikes Peak, access to the amazing outdoor recreation opportunities in the nearby Rocky Mountains, and a surprising climate that is high and dry and most of the time lacks uncomfortable high humidity.

But there are other more subtle things that make Colorado Springs an unusually pleasant place to live:

Easy Annexation: In the early 1960s, the Colorado state legislature granted cities such as Colorado Springs the power to easily annex into the city its growing surrounding suburbs. The large housing developments and nearby shopping areas that are constantly being annexed into Colorado Springs bring along with them property tax payments from the homes and sales tax income from the shopping centers. The result is a financially sound city that can maintain a more than decent level of city services.

Heads up utilities services: In a high and dry state like Colorado, with its cold winters, having good utility services such as water, sewer, natural gas, and electric are vital. The fact that Colorado Springs can provide excellent utility service stimulates the desire of housing developers to annex into the city. City utilities has done a good job of anticipating the long-range future water needs of this growing city and providing for them years in advance.

Low population density: Colorado Springs has one of the lowest population densities among American cities. Easy annexation has allowed the city to annex large amounts of territory and mainly build single family housing on it. The result is a spread-out community with much less crowding and a major reduction in traffic problems. The overall effect is to give Colorado Springs the feel of a suburb rather than a high-density city. I have long argued that “Colorado Springs is a suburb in search of a central city.”

A city of homes: The city’s founder, General William Jackson Palmer, said he wanted to make Colorado Springs “the best place for homes in the West.” The city has delivered on that promise. One of the things I like best about Colorado Springs is the wide variety of neighborhood choices.

If you want an old-style neighborhood of wooden homes with a grid street pattern and heavy landscaping, you can live in one of the older neighborhoods that surround the downtown.

If you want to live halfway up a mountain side and look down on the city, there is Upper Skyway and Mountain Shadows.

On the other hand, if you want to live out on the prairie and have a long-distance mountain skyline view to the west, there is no better place than northeast Colorado Springs. Few cities have such a wide range of differing neighborhood settings.

Parks, open space, and recreation: Once again our city founder, General Palmer, gets the credit for a wonderful city asset. He gave three major public parks to Colorado Springs — Monument Valley Park, Palmer Park, and North Cheyenne Canyon Park. Shortly thereafter a family associated with the Burlington Railroad gave the Garden of the Gods Park to the city.

But all that just got the ball rolling. The city has steadily added parks and playgrounds ever since, such as Ute Valley Park to the north and Sondermann Park to the west. Along with the parks have come extensive open space and recreation programs. It is the rare Colorado Springs child who does not, while growing up, play a city-sponsored recreational sport such as baseball, softball, or soccer.

Responsive City Council: One of the great charms of Colorado Springs is that average citizens of the city can address the City Council in its formal meetings for three minutes on a subject that concerns them, their home, or their neighborhood. Most large cities do not have this easy-going entrance into the public debate on local city issues such as planning and zoning. In my opinion, City Council has a good record of responding appropriately to reasonable requests from groups of average citizens.

Well-preserved downtown neighborhoods: The downtowns of most major American cities are surrounded by what is called the “gray area.” That is a ring of housing, mainly built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, that has deteriorated physically and become home to the growing social problems in the city.

One of the most distinguishing features of Colorado Springs is that the neighborhoods immediately surrounding the downtown area are well preserved and continue to provide family homes for the city's middle class. These “surround downtown” neighborhoods include the Near North End, the Old North End, Patty Jewett, Middle Shook’s Run, Bonnyville, etc. There is little or no regentrification in Colorado Springs, mainly because our downtown-region neighborhoods never “degentrified” in the first place.

Not perfect: Colorado Springs does have some drawbacks. If you are a loyal Democrat, the city is too Republican. The city’s economy is too dependent on U.S. Government military spending. And crime and drugs and lack of affordable housing are here, just like in other cities, large and small.

Open to all: The blessings of Colorado Springs, enumerated above, are available to all on an equal basis. One of the biggest stories of 2021 was the announcement by the University of California at Berkeley that Colorado Springs was one of the two best cities in the United States for equal access to residential housing. The other city with racially integrated housing was Port St. Lucie, Fla.

And so it is that Colorado Springs is a haven, and it is a haven for all.