Chef Brother Luck, with Inez and Sean Fitzgerald, didn’t simply renovate the interior of the former Lucky Dumpling; rather, they created Folklore Irish Pub, a gathering place evocative of the Emerald Island.

Swapping one continent for another, the new decor and menu show little of the restaurant’s former self — although a couple of pieces of Asian artwork are still evident, albeit unobtrusively. The once-open kitchen is now enclosed with the bar a focal point, along with random (as in not overdone) references to Ireland. A few strategically placed TVs enhance the bar ambiance, which makes sense given that drink options outnumber food choices. Still, you can’t visit a pub without enjoying a pint or two, and several are on tap, in bottles or cans.

Our focus was food, beginning with the odd but intriguing potato-crusted fried pickles ($8). These are thinly sliced dills with a crunchy coating. Garlic aioli on the side alleviates the pickles’ acidity. The result is a fun, not-too-tart parody of potato chips.

Sea salt baked pretzel bites ($8) are misleading. The order includes five cigar-shaped, golden brown pretzels requiring multiple nibbles. This isn’t a complaint since it means more opportunity to enjoy the house-made IPA mustard and cheddar cheese sauce. However, the mustard received more accolades at our table. Sharp and tangy with hints of the IPA, this stuff should be bottled for sale.

The entrees are what you’d expect: cottage pie ($17), lamb stew pot pie ($20), bangers and mash ($15) and fish and chips. They’re standard in name only. The cottage pie, aka shepherd’s pie, highlights ground beef in an intense red wine sauce with mushrooms and finely diced carrots, onions and celery (mirepoix). A substantial serving of creamy mashed potatoes covers much of the meat like a crown.

Aesthetically speaking, bangers and mash has nothing going for it, but tastewise this traditional dish shouldn’t be missed. Dark brown onion gravy conceals two thick pork sausages on a bed of whipped potatoes. The rich gravy also spills onto the cabbage. Blistered, vibrant red grape tomatoes add color and bursts of juiciness. All that the dish lacks visually is compensated through the combination of ingredients and textures.

The menu features four “Paddy Melts,” which are simply sandwiches. There’s a spin on a Reuben ($13), a burger variation ($16), a chicken offering ($15) and “A King’s Potato Supper” ($11).

The latter is, get this, a potato sandwich. This begged a try. Wedge potatoes, with roasted leeks and mushrooms between two slices of toasted sourdough bread, are held in place by melted Irish cheddar. It is a carb overload, but the leeks and ’shrooms make this an elevated grilled cheese sandwich. I’m still not sure about the spuds, though, especially since garlic herb fries share the plate.

The fries are wedges, well-seasoned skin-on potatoes crispy on the outside and creamy in.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Fish and chips represent well. Beer-battered cod, like the fries, offers the best of crunchy and buttery. The milk-white fish flaked apart while the battered coating needed a little pressure to ensure getting both in each bite.

Folklore Irish Pub

Irish pub fare for dining in or carryout.

Location: 26 S. Wahsatch Ave.

Contact: 1-719-418-5843; folkloreirishpub.com

Prices: $10 to $20

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m.–midnight Friday and Saturday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating.

Favorite dishes: Potato-crusted pickles and bangers and mash.

Other: Gluten-free and limited vegan options available.