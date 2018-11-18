Colorado's governor-elect Jared Polis doesn't anticipate offering big incentive packages to lure companies very often, he told Colorado Politics in an interview Friday, adding that he's "skeptical of corporate tax giveaways" and would rather cut taxes for state residents and businesses.
The Democrat discussed a range of issues in a telephone interview, including his intention to push for a state-level net neutrality policy and what kind of a mandate he believes voters handed him last week when he defeated Republican Walker Stapleton by a 10 percentage point margin. He also said he's looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family in Colorado.
CP: Your education transition operation has been in the news this week. How much risk are you willing to take when it comes to disruption and innovation in the way government operates, especially when it comes to education? How do you bring folks along when you're doing things that are designed to make them uncomfortable?
Polis: People didn’t elect me to keep doing the same darn thing. They elected me to look for innovation and bold new solutions, and that’s part of my mandate. So across every area, whether it’s agriculture or higher education or K-12, we’re going to push the envelope to make sure the future works for Coloradans.
CP: Would you be OK with your administration keeping economic incentive packages under wraps like those that were prepared bidding for Amazon’s HQ2?
Polis: I’m skeptical of corporate tax giveaways but not categorically against them in every case. I think it is likely we’ll use less of them so we can return more money to taxpayers through lower taxes.
CP: How effective do you think those incentives are?
Polis: Effective in the short term, not effective in the medium or long term.
CP: How do you and Marlon approach technology as parents, considering what a key role it’s played in your life?
Polis: Our kids use iPads both for education and recreation. In many ways, our kids use iPads instead of television; I don’t think either of them really ever watch TV. So, as a result, they have maybe two hours of iPad time during weekends and an hour a day during the week, in addition to anything that they’re doing that’s academic that would be allowed above and beyond that.
CP: Do you think children are being exposed to too much tech too early?
Polis: Children have to be savvy and have to grow up to be savvy in the use of technology. Every parent has their own style. I don’t think that keeping technology away from kids helps them to develop the skills they will need to navigate technology they will inevitably encounter as they get older.
CP: Does Colorado need to regulate big tech, like Facebook?
Polis: No. We need to do what we can to keep a free and open internet by protecting the neutrality of the internet. We look forward to pursuing an agenda that, in the absence of federal protection, will make sure that all content and all service have access to an open internet through net neutrality.
CP: Your position on events like the Olympics seems to be a departure from Gov. Hickenlooper, who always seemed to be looking for ways to put Colorado on the national stage. How do you plan to showcase Colorado?
Polis: Certainly it’s the role of the governor to promote our state; it’s one I relish. I look forward to attracting businesses to our state, both doing international trade missions as well as working to attract conferences to our state.
CP: You didn’t support either Propositions 109 or 110, and neither did voters. Where are we going to get the revenue for transportation?
Polis: The voters have clearly spoken, so therefore there are two things we know we can rule out. Those two things are a sales tax and bonding with no new revenue, respectively. The voters have said no, decisively, to those. We’re willing to have a conversation about anything else with Republicans and Democrats and the business community and reading the tea leaves of what the voters have said.
CP: How urgent is it to come up with a solution by the end of the upcoming legislative session?
Polis: I’ve always stressed openness to using some general fund money for transportation, but what we do in a given year is never going to even the gap in the need to build out 21st century infrastructure.
CP: You’ve said that you don’t want to take away Coloradans' right to vote on tax increases. Do you think there are parts of TABOR that need changing?
Polis: What I ran on, and what I intend to do, is to be a convener, which means of the education community, transportation community, Republicans and Democrats, and different geographic interests across our state. We plan on beginning those discussions soon with getting everybody on board with how we can make our state more governable with better language in our state Constitution.
CP: Is campaign finance reform something Colorado should try to tackle?
Polis: I hope so. I think a lot of legislators have ideas that I am fully supportive of around increased transparency. Would be happy to have that discussion. I’ve long been a supporter of campaign finance reform to reduce the influence that special interests have on politics. If there are bills that go in that direction, then (I'm) likely to sign them.
CP: You’ve said you want to bring oil and gas, local communities and environmentalists together to solve underlying issues that give rise to surface conflicts. What might a solution look like?
Polis: We want to formalize the role that local communities, cities and counties have in the siting process for oil and gas and address the concerns that neighbors have with regard to where drilling occurs near where people live or work or go to school.
CP: There’s a sense that Democrats are considering the balance between having full control of state government and being able to do whatever the party decides, versus what’s sometimes referred to as “overreach,” like the legislative agenda that prompted the recalls in 2013. What approach do you take to that?
Polis: What I would encourage everyone to do — Republicans and Democrats — is be true to what they ran on and deliver for the people. If you ran on improving the roads, then work on that. I ran on delivering full-day kindergarten and making sure that we can achieve 100-percent renewable energy by 2040 or sooner, and so we plan on fulfilling the mandate the voters gave me working with the Legislature, as well as administratively through my appointments to get it done.
CP: Do you have a mandate to pursue universal health care?
Polis: To cover more people, absolutely, rather than less people. In the campaign this came up a number of times, where some of the policies on the other side would jeopardize people’s insurance that they had today. Our mandate is to save people money on health care, pass those savings along to people who get their insurance on their own or through the employer, and expand coverage to more people.
CP: What does your family traditionally do for Thanksgiving?
Polis: We sit around the table and have a turkey with the grandparents and the cousins and have a family dinner. We’re thankful for the blessing of living in Colorado and our health and our family.