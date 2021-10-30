This Place is for the Birds, a longtime birdseed and garden center, has offered a pumpkin patch for the last 25 years. There's a rich history to the property, which contains a farmhouse built in 1909. A Frenchwoman, Katie Veen, bought the place in 1935 and spent the next 55 years of her life there, before selling it to Ron Perry, who opened his bird store in the mid-90s. The two developed a close friendship until her death in 1999 at 99.