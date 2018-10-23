Convinced she was the target of a shadowy plot to poison her, a Colorado Springs woman lashed out last November, stabbing her boyfriend 62 times in their Knob Hill apartment, police said Tuesday at a hearing in the gruesome murder case.
Jennifer Lee Calhoon, 42, didn’t put down her knife until she was sure Charles Gene Lucas was dead, detectives say.
By then, she was so covered in blood that she had to stop to clean her glasses.
Details of a savage attack — and Calhoon’s history of violent delusions — emerged Tuesday at a preliminary hearing that laid out evidence against her. Calhoon, arrested the morning after a late-night attack at the couple's home in the 2400 block of East Willamette Avenue, eventually confessed to key details. She described how she quarreled with Lucas, 55, in bed before following him to the kitchen and repeatedly stabbing him.
The attack continued into the living room, where Lucas collapsed face-first on the floor in front of the couch.
Calhoon invoked a series of changing explanations when police asked about her motivation.
Among them were oft-repeated fears that conspirators — including the victim and an ex-husband — wanted to kill her and abduct her son, said police Detective Wayne Bichel, who interviewed Calhoon after she was taken into custody.
She complained that police and mental health workers had for years disregarded her claims as delusions, Bichel said.
“This is about people poisoning me, and I don’t want to hear that it is not,” the detective said she told him.
In an even voice and with a neutral demeanor, Calhoon said years of “evil witchcraft clues” had led her to sleep with a knife. She also kept a duffel bag at the foot of her bed containing tools, a slingshot and cash — what she called her “bag of tricks.”
But at no time did Calhoon claim Lucas attacked her that night, prosecutor Sam Burney noted. Police testified that her only injuries resulted from wielding a blade.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs ordered that Calhoon remain jailed without bond pending trial, ruling that evidence was strong enough to suggest she is likely to be convicted of first-degree murder.
Public defenders Jenny Cox said Calhoon is poised to plead not guilty by reason of insanity at an arraignment Nov. 15.
The defense team previously sought a mental competency review for Calhoon, but state evaluators concluded she is fit to stand trial. Grohs agreed, paving the way for Tuesday’s evidentiary review 10 months after the killing. Such hearings typically occur within a few months of a murder.
In cross-examining witnesses, Calhoon’s attorneys said she had previously been hospitalized at psychiatric facilities, and she was on psychiatric medications until she stopped taking them, convinced she had spotted “suspicious” symbols printed on them.
An insanity plea means someone was insane at the time of the crime. Mental competency refers to a person’s current mental state and whether they understand court proceedings.
It’s unclear whether Calhoon is receiving treatment at the El Paso County jail.
Among those in court was Greg Calhoon, an ex-husband who featured prominently in her confession. In the hallway afterward, he said Calhoon had a history of threatening violence.
"She came after me with a knife, and my daughter,” he said. “She knows right from wrong."
Calhoon and Lucas had dated since about 2012, the year she and her ex-husband divorced, according to testimony.