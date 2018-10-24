Air Force's Andrew Smith has frequently fielded questions from skeptics who doubt that he – at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds – is actually a Division I football receiver.
He is. And now he’s a starter for the Falcons.
“Whenever I tell them I play college football, they think I’m a kicker or punter or walk-on or something like that,” Smith said. “You can’t judge the heart, I guess.”
Smith will replace Ronald Cleveland in the Falcons’ lineup after an unspecified leg injury that left Cleveland, the Falcons’ active leader in career rushing yards, on crutches after last week’s 41-35 victory at UNLV and off the depth chart heading into Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Boise State at Falcon Stadium.
Coach Troy Calhoun has declined to comment on Cleveland’s injury.
In his place steps Smith, who will be backed up at the slot receiver spot by fellow senior Garrett Amy.
“I’m definitely excited,” Smith said. “Definitely a little nervous.”
These are nerves Smith figured he might never experience.
He saw action in four games as a freshman and sophomore, but those never sprouted into expanded looks or included any chances to touch the ball. He played in three games last year and had two carries for two yards and caught a pass for 6 yards.
Entering his senior year behind Cleveland, competing with Amy for the backup role and seeing the younger players jostle for time behind them, Smith figured his chance had come and gone.
“I was pretty down and out and thinking my football career was over,” he said. “But I kept working hard. I hate the circumstances that there are, but they came and now I get my shot.”
While many Air Force players over the years have brought extreme physical gifts and others were blessed with academic gifts, Smith is here because of an abundance of perseverance.
He came to the academy for football after the baseball offers he hoped for as a middle infielder in Gainsville, Ga., never materialized. Former Air Force assistant Charlton Warren offered him a spot on the football team by way of the prep school, so he took it.
He considered playing baseball as well as football at Air Force but didn’t think he could shoulder that academic load. And in choosing between the two sports, he wasn’t about to abandon the one that opened the door in the first place.
“I never envisioned playing college football,” said Smith, an endlessly relatable Falcon all the way down to listing “napping and fishing” among his hobbies. “It was kind of more of a free thing; the best situation for my family, best situation for me in the future. I’ve stuck around, gone through the ups and downs, and I’m getting my opportunity to start.”
Smith is the second senior in the past two weeks to unexpectedly jump into the starting lineup. Safety Ross Connors faced similarly long odds to escape a reserve role when he was suddenly thrust into action by Garrett Kauppila’s broken arm.
“(Smith) mentioned last week that a coach had told him at the prep school that if you want to have a successful Air Force career you just have to last longer than the other guys in your class,” Connors said. “It’s really true. So many guys come in as freshmen and end up quitting or leaving, and then stuff happens. Everyone in my class pretty much has played at least on special teams or at some point. I think it’s just a testament for Smitty too, his resolve and persistence. I’m excited for him, for sure. It will be fun to watch him play on Saturday.”
Of course, Smith doesn’t want to just play for Air Force and accrue stats that will prove even further to those questioning him that he in fact saw time. He wants to help the team win, particularly with high-stakes games coming against Boise State and Army in the next two weeks.
He brings measurable speed that is similar to Cleveland (a 40-meter time in the low 4.5 seconds), and he has plenty of game experience. He’s played in all seven contests this year, logging three carries, two catches and one kickoff return for a combined 61 all-purpose yards.
“Ron is a great player, he’s one of my best friends here and he left big shoes to fill,” Smith said. “I’m not going to try to go out there and try to fill those shoes, I’m just going to try to be the best version of me and try to give us the best chance for a victory.”